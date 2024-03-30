Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Blackburn on Monday - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats ended a seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff on Good Friday, with Adil Aouchiche and Jobe Bellingham getting the goals. Blackburn were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich last time out, meaning John Eustace’s side have gone nine league matches without a win.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Rovers at the Stadium of Light:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson didn’t have much to do during Sunderland’s win over Cardiff but kept his second successive clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
After playing twice for Northern Ireland during the international break, Hume didn’t show any signs of fatigue as he impressed in South Wales. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard produced a dominant defensive display against Cardiff as Sunderland were rarely troubled at the back. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien returned to Sunderland starting XI at the Cardiff City Stadium following a two-match suspension. The defender’s experience and use of the ball helped Sunderland throughout the game. Photo: Frank Reid