Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play Blackburn - with two changes after Cardiff win: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Blackburn Rovers in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Blackburn on Monday - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats ended a seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff on Good Friday, with Adil Aouchiche and Jobe Bellingham getting the goals. Blackburn were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich last time out, meaning John Eustace’s side have gone nine league matches without a win.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Rovers at the Stadium of Light:

Patterson didn’t have much to do during Sunderland’s win over Cardiff but kept his second successive clean sheet.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson didn’t have much to do during Sunderland’s win over Cardiff but kept his second successive clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid

After playing twice for Northern Ireland during the international break, Hume didn’t show any signs of fatigue as he impressed in South Wales.

2. RB: Trai Hume

After playing twice for Northern Ireland during the international break, Hume didn’t show any signs of fatigue as he impressed in South Wales. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard produced a dominant defensive display against Cardiff as Sunderland were rarely troubled at the back.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard produced a dominant defensive display against Cardiff as Sunderland were rarely troubled at the back. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien returned to Sunderland starting XI at the Cardiff City Stadium following a two-match suspension. The defender’s experience and use of the ball helped Sunderland throughout the game.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien returned to Sunderland starting XI at the Cardiff City Stadium following a two-match suspension. The defender’s experience and use of the ball helped Sunderland throughout the game. Photo: Frank Reid

