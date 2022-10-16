Charlie Wyke playing for Wigan Athletic against Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Dennis Cirkin, Anthony Patterson and Danny Batth were last to walk off after thanking their supporters, and Richardson was there to shake their hands before they reached the tunnel.

As Wigan fans pointed out on social media: ‘he does that after every game.’ Still, it was a classy touch after a frustrating day for The Latics boss.

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Cirkin saw Sunderland come from behind to end a four-game winless run.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed:

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ exchange with Charlie Wyke

There were four former Sunderland players in Wigan’s starting XI, with Charlie Wyke, Max Power, Nathan Broadhead and James McClean lining up for The Latics, while Ashley Fletcher came off the bench.

Wyke was playing at the Stadium of Light for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest last year, and it seemed somewhat inevitable when he opened the scoring just before half time.

Before the match Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus stopped to talk to the striker and ask how he was, while Wyke predominately received a warm reception on his return to Wearside.

There were a few boos when Wyke was substituted in the 68th minute, yet they were quickly drowned out by a round of applause and a standing ovation.

Former Sunderland players combine

While it was Wyke who scored to put Wigan ahead, the goal was set up by two other former Sunderland players.

Broadhead dropped deep before spinning away from Luke O’Nien and releasing McClean, who was booed throughout by the home fans, on the left.

The Irishman’s low cross then deflected off O’Nien and into Wyke’s path before the striker’s first-time finish.

Niall Quinn tribute

Before the game Sunderland fans marked the 20th anniversary of Niall Quinn’s final appearance for the club.

Fan group ‘The Spirit of 37’ arranged a display in the Roker End before kick-off, which spelt out Quinn’s name.

Quinn was in attendance with his family and was introduced onto the pitch at half time.

A standing ovation for Oliver Graham

In the 13th minute supporters from both clubs observed a minute’s applause for Oliver Graham - a big Sunderland fan who died aged 13 earlier this year.

Oliver, of Ryhope, sadly passed away during a family trip to Turkey.

Roberts onside?

Some Sunderland fans thought their side had taken the lead in the first half, after Alex Pritchard played a well-weighted ball through to Patrick Roberts, and the latter converted the chance past goalkeeper Ben Amos.

The linesman’s flag had already been raised, though, as the goal was quickly chalked off by the officials.

Replays showed the decision was extremely tight, with Wigan defender Curts Tilt possibly keeping Roberts onside.