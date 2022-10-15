News you can trust since 1873
Dennis Cirkin

'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as two Cats players earn 9s in Wigan Athletic win

Sunderland came from behind to beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

By Phil Smith
4 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind just before half-time when former Sunderland player Charlie Wyke converted from inside the penalty area.

Mowbray made a tactical change at the break, as Amad came off the bench, and the hosts posed more of an attacking threat.

Elliot Embleton drew the Black Cats level in the 54th minute, before Dennis Cirkin scored the winner 18 minutes from time.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Little he could do about the opener and made some good interventions from set plays. 6

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Lynden Gooch - 5

Picked up an injury just minutes into the game and though he managed to play on there was no great surprise when he was the player taken off at half time to get another forward onto the pitch. 5

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Luke O’Nien - 6

Beaten too easily by Broadhead in the build up to Wyke’s goal but responded with a tenacious second half at right back and was part of the quick thinking from a free kick that sparked Cirkin’s goal. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Danny Batth - 7

Put himself about well in the second to deal with Wigan as they went increasingly direct and physical. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

