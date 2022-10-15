'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as two Cats players earn 9s in Wigan Athletic win
Sunderland came from behind to beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
By Phil Smith
4 minutes ago
Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind just before half-time when former Sunderland player Charlie Wyke converted from inside the penalty area.
Mowbray made a tactical change at the break, as Amad came off the bench, and the hosts posed more of an attacking threat.
Elliot Embleton drew the Black Cats level in the 54th minute, before Dennis Cirkin scored the winner 18 minutes from time.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:
