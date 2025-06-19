Sunderland sanctioned the club-record sale of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund earlier this month

Kristjaan Speakman has revealed Jobe Bellingham's role in the incredible scenes in Sunderland ahead of the play-off semi final second leg.

Speakman was speaking at the Foundation of Light's annual fixture breakfast, where it was confirmed that the club would start their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against West Ham United. A trip to Burnley and a visit of Brentford to the Stadium of Light conclude the club's opening months of fixtures.

The Sunderland sporting director was asked about Bellingham's club-record departure for Borussia Dortmund, and the general goodwill shown towards the midfielder from fans in the aftermath of the news. Speakman said the decision to bring the players to the Stadium of Light ahead of Coventry City's visit on the team coach was inspired by Bellingham watching a Liverpool game, with fans then lining the streets to welcome the team and build the atmosphere ahead of kick off.

"I've known Jobe since he was six or seven - when he came here, he came because I think he saw what Sunderland could be and wanted to be part of that story," Speakman said.

"He didn't want at that point to go to a club and just be a bit-part player, he wanted to go somewhere where he could have an impact. Jobe trains, plays and does everything with his heart on his sleeve and I think that's where the connection with the supporters comes from. To give you an insight, going into the play-offs, I can't remember which game it was exactly but Jobe had seen I think it was Liverpool where the team came in and there was all the red [flares and flags etc] and all the fans. We usually come to home games in cars but Jobe said 'this is what it should be like' and I said, ‘you're right’. I got straight onto our head of operations and said, 'can we get the coach and come in for the home game in the play-offs.' So that whole thing comes from a player, a young player, thinking not just about his role on the pitch but everything [around the club]. I think that just tells you about his ethos and how he approached his time here at Sunderland, and how he'll approach at it Dortmund. There's always pressure for a player coming into a club but Jobe came and performed well, developed, evolved as a person and player. He gave everything for the shirt and like with all players, sometimes it's the right time to move on."

Foundation of Light ready to capitalise on promotion feel good factor

The fixture breakfast was held to promote the work of the Foundation of Light in the city, with CEO Lesley Spuhler saying promotion back to the Premier League would bring significant new opportunities.

"This achievement is about so much more than football," Spuhler said.

"It’s about the resilience of a community, the loyalty of our supporters, and the belief that brighter days are always possible. At the Foundation of Light, it’s also a powerful new platform, a chance to do more, reach further and change lives on a bigger scale.

"The Premier League is a global stage, but its impact will be felt deeply in our local communities. This return brings with it new opportunities: greater visibility, increased investment, and a renewed platform to drive positive change across the North East.

"Promotion to the Premier League will inspire a new generation of Sunderland supporters, and we’ll be working hard to channel that energy into our programmes in schools and communities across the North East.

"We’ve always known how powerful the Sunderland badge can be when it comes to engaging young people, especially those who might not connect with teachers, youth workers, or authority figures. Now, with the spotlight on us like never before, we have an even greater opportunity to support, uplift, and empower those who need us most.

"To every supporter who stood by us through the tough times, this is for you. And because of you, the Foundation of Light stands stronger than ever, ready to make the most of this incredible moment. We are Premier League once again. Let’s make sure our impact off the pitch is just as powerful as our performance on it!"