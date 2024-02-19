News you can trust since 1873
Kristjaan Speakman explains Michael Beale departure and confirms Sunderland's next steps

Sunderland have confirmed Michael Beale's departure
Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:36 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 16:50 GMT
Sunderland have confirmed that Mike Dodds has been appointed interim head coach until the end of the season.

As revealed by The Echo this afternoon, Michael Beale has left his post after just 63 days and twelve games at the helm. Back-to-back defeats have seen the club drop off the play-off pace and Beale has struggled win over sceptical supporters.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he was 'disappointed' that Beale was leaving but that it was in the best interests of the club. He added that the club took 'full accountability' for what had happened.

"We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC," Speakman said in a club statement.

"Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the Club. This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future.

"Our focus is now on the players and supporting Mike Dodds in the remaining games to ensure we achieve the highest possible league finish. We will be updating our supporters further as and when significant developments are made.”

Sunderland will look to appoint a new permanent head coach at the end of the campaign. Dodds took charge of three games following Tony Mowbray's departure in December, overseeing impressive wins against Leeds United and West Brom before a defeat away at Bristol City.