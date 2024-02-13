Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The three-episode instalments charts Sunderland's rise to the Championship through the League One play-offs under Alex Neil after the sacking of Lee Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In season two, former Sunderland co-owners Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald gained prominence in the world of football for their colourful brand of ownership.

The pair, though, do not have a prominent role in season three with the club now under the stewardship of Kyril Louis-Dreydus alongside Donald and Methven's former Madrox partner Juan Sartoti.

But what happened to Donald and Methven after leaving Sunderland? Here, we fill the casual viewer in who perhaps isn't as up-to-date with goings-on as the hardcore fan.

Where is Stewart Donald now?

Stewart Donald officially left Sunderland in May 2023 after Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori bought out his remaining shares. Donald had retained a 9 per cent stake. However, Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori shared that between them. Louis-Dreyfus increased his stake to 64 per cent, with Juan Sartori increasing his stake to 36 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following month, Donald agreed to purchase a controlling stake in non-league club Eastleigh, five years after he had sold the club initially. Sunderland's former owner now has no association with the Wearsiders anymore.

Where is Charlie Methven now?

Methven is back in League One and is a part-owner at Charlton Athletic. In June last year, Charlton Athletic announced that SE7 Partners, comprising Methven and Edward Warrick, had agreed to a takeover of the club and the deal was ratified by the EFL shortly after.