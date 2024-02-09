Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland Til I Die creator Ben Turner has hinted there could be a season four one day in the future...

The third instalment of the hugely popular docu-series is set to air on Netflix on February 13 and covers Sunderland's final season in League One and their eventual promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland Til I Die has previously charted life at the club under Martin Bain and relegation to the third tier, double Wembley heartbreak under Jack Ross plus the ownership of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Speaking to The Echo ahead of season three of the series' launch next week, however, Turner refused to rule out coming back for a season four and beyond should Sunderland's story develop further.

"I don't know! This season watches like the third act of the series," Turner said. "It is definitely a closing point and a suitable ending. We will probably be in the Champions League in two seasons time and I think we'll want to go again.

"So never say never - we will see what happens at the club but we want it to be something different and something that moves it a long and not something that we're pushing out another series for the sake of it.

