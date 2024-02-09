Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale says Romaine Mundle is close to making his Sunderland debut having been surprised by the winger's level in training.

Mundle didn't play much football in the first half of the season while at Standard Liege, but played an hour for the U21s on Monday night, and has made a big impression on Beale behind the scenes. Beale says he is confident he is ready to make his bow over the next week, though has made clear that it is Abdoullah Ba who will start against Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Patrick Roberts fit again, Beale feels he has goone strength in depth in the wide areas.

"We know what Paddy can do, he can eliminate the first player," Beale said.

"What we have to do after that, and it's the same with Jack on the other side, is that we make the most of it either with a cross, a shot or getting people in the box.

"I think Abdoullah's favourite position would be slightly inside the pitch, as well, so that gives us the chance to play all three. Romaine had an excellent 60 minutes for the U21s on Monday night and he has been excellent in training since then, so he is right at the front of my thoughts as well. We've got good variety, which is fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's surprised me, he hasn't played much football so I was probably also of the opinion that it was going to take a bit of time, but having watched him in training I think his intention is completely different," he added.

"He wants to play and he wants to play now - and he's showing that in training. The first impression has been very good. I saw the game on Monday and he showed a bit of what he can bring, I think he'd prefer to play off the left but he can also play through the middle or off the right. We're going to have to come up with a few things that surprise the opponent between now and the end of the season and he certainly comes into that.

"At this moment in time, Abdoullah is playing really well and I think he deserves the shirt. Paddy wants to play, as well, so it's intriguing."

Beale also said it was too simplistic to view Mundle as Jack Clarke's long-term replacement, and said he hoped to play both in the same time at some point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The thing is, Jack has been so strong that there is a bus queue of people who'd like to play there [on the left wing]," Beale said.