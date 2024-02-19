Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Swansea City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday after it was revealed that head coach Michael Beale would be leaving,

That's after the Black Cats lost their last two fixtures on the road against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, with Sunderland in danger of slipping out of the play-off picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite this, however, there is still plenty of Sunderland-related news flying around ahead of Saturday's game. Here, we take a look at the main headlines that you may have missed:

Matty Young contract latest

Sunderland starlet Matty Young, 16, is expected to sign a new and improved contract at Sunderland during the summer, despite being the subject of interest from Premier League and Champions League winners Manchester City.

The England youth international didn't have a great deal to do as Darlington defeated South Shields 4-0 in the National League North over the weekend following his loan switch to the North East club earlier in the week. Young started in goal with former Sunderland youth team players Andrew Nelson and Mitchell Curry also a part of Darlo's squad.

Sunderland's classy message to Tony Mowbray

Sunderland and other EFL clubs have rallied around Tony Mowbray on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray has confirmed that he will be spending a spell away from the touchline at Birmingham City as he undergoes treatment for a health issue.

Mowbray, who oversaw a 2-1 victory over his former club Sunderland on Monday, says he will be away from the touchline for a spell of around six to eight weeks but will still be undertaking many of his duties and offering advice to the coaching team. His long-time assistant Mark Venus will temporarily take charge.

Sunderland AFC have sent a message of support to Mowbray, posting on X this morning: "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Tony. We're all behind you."

Ipswich Town added: "Wishing Tony all the best with his treatment and a speedy recovery," and Millwall posted: "Everyone at Millwall sends their best wishes to Tony Mowbray and hopes for a speedy recovery."