Former Sunderland youth team player Stephen Wearne is enjoying a career resurgence in League Two with MK Dons.

The 23-year-old, who also spent time with Middlesbrough and Newcastle United as a youngster, left Sunderland in 2022 before spells with Grimsby Town in League Two and North East club Gateshead in the National League.

Wearne returned to the EFL with a permanent transfer to MK Dons signing for an undisclosed fee and reuniting with former Gateshead head coach Mike Williamson last January. Wearne made his first start for the club on Saturday and scored twice in the opening eight minutes at the County Ground to hand his side the win in League Two.

After the game Wearne told the MK Citizen: "I didn't have any clear cut (chances for a hat-trick), there were a few times where I probably should have gone myself but laid it off, maybe too generous! I'm happy with two goals, and the most important thing is the win.

"It was a pleasing start! I'd have loved to get a hat-trick but it was a good start and hopefully there's more to come.