The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Jack Clarke latched onto a loose pass and scored his 15th goal of the season. Birmingham drew level in the second half, though, when Jordan James eventually converted from close range, before Koji Miyoshi scored the winner 10 minutes from time.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:
Sunderland fans
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s – with our cameras in attendance to capture the action. Photo: Frank Reid
