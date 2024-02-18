News you can trust since 1873
64 superb photos of loyal Sunderland fans as packed away end left disappointed again at Birmingham City - gallery

By James Copley
Published 18th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Jack Clarke latched onto a loose pass and scored his 15th goal of the season. Birmingham drew level in the second half, though, when Jordan James eventually converted from close range, before Koji Miyoshi scored the winner 10 minutes from time.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

