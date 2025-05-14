Sunderland will play Sheffield United at Wembley on May 24th in the Championship play-off final

Former Sunderland strikers Michael Bridges and Kevin Phillips have disagreed over how the Black Cats will set up in their Championship play-off final against Sheffield United later this month.

Regis Le Bris’ men sealed their place at Wembley in the most dramatic of circumstances on Tuesday evening, scoring in 122nd minute at the Stadium of Light to beat Coventry City 3-2 on aggregate.

For the most part, Sunderland resorted to sitting back an absorbing pressure from Frank Lampard’s side over the course of the two legs in their semi-final, but it remains to be seen how Le Bris and his team will approach next weekend’s clash with Sheffield United - and Bridges and Phillips are split over how the Black Cats head coach will set out his stall.

What have Michael Bridges and Kevin Phillips said about Sunderland’s Championship play-off final approach?

Speaking on Sky Sports, Bridges said: “We have seen what Sheffield United are about, the players they have and what they did against Bristol City, and they showed their class, and the quality in their squad. So Sunderland’s game plan going to Wembley in a one-off, I don't think I want to see them sitting back and absorbing as much pressure, because I think Sheffield United have the ability to really hurt teams in the final third.

“So Regis Le Bris is going to, in a one off game, I think he’s going to have to go full throttle and have a real good press and get the energy levels from now until that final. Get everybody recovered, let the lads celebrate, but then get them switched on. And I think we've got a hell of a final.”

However, Phillips is of the opinion that it will be more of the same from Le Bris. He said: “I don't think he'll change his tactic. I think he'll absorb pressure. It's a big pitch. It's bound to be red hot as it always is in a play-off final. I think they'll conserve energy, and they'll do what they done, maybe take a set play, then hit them on the counter attack. So it'll be very interesting.”

The former striker added: “Do they deserve to be there? Yeah, I am going to say yeah. The spirit, the hunger, that desire that they've shown. They've needed a bit of luck. They've got that with a second goal down at Coventry. They've got away with murder tonight at times, but that’s football. Now, can they take that to Wembley and putting a performance against a very, very good Sheffield United team?”.

