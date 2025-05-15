Sunderland saw off Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former FIFA referee Keith Hackett has accused Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor of an “outrageous act of simulation” during the Black Cats’ midweek Championship play-off semi-final triumph over Coventry City.

Regis Le Bris’ side left it late to seal a spot at Wembley next weekend, striking deep into stoppage time at the end of extra time at the Stadium of Light to wrap up a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sunderland forward Isidor found himself walking a tightrope for much of the contest after he was booked in the twelfth minute for an apparent act of diving. The Frenchman hit the ground on the edge of the Coventry box in an attempt to win a free-kick, but referee Andy Madley was unconvinced and brandished a yellow card.

What did Keith Hackett say about Wilson Isidor’s booking against Coventry City?

Reflecting on the incident during an interview with Mackem News, ex-FIFA ref Hackett said: “It was terrific to see referee Andy Madley set an example to his colleagues by correctly issuing a yellow card to Wilson Isidor for an outrageous act of simulation. Well done, referee.

“It is refreshing to see a referee detect a clear act of simulation and go straight to his pocket and produce a yellow card. This is the approach that the PGMOL should take in order to stop this blatant cheating.”

Hackett also went on to suggest that Isidor could have been shown a red card after he re-entered the field of play after being substituted to celebrate Dan Ballard’s decisive last gasp header with his teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former PGMOL official added: “I guess in the euphoria of winning and reaching a Wembley play-off final against Sheffield United, a player guilty of over-celebrating is perhaps understandable, but in the way that it was done, regrettable.

“Frankly, I don’t think any referee would in this instance want to show a second yellow, albeit justifiable in law. For it to be acted upon, the referee or his colleagues have to see it to act. The match officials will no doubt at the final whistle want to leave the field of play quickly to avoid any confrontation that might arise.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else did Keith Hackett have to say about Andy Madley’s refereeing performance during Sunderland vs Coventry City?

In a separate incident, Hackett was also impressed with the manner in which Madley quelled a flaring of tempers between Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham and Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Another first class piece of officiating when Bellingham and Coventry City goalkeeper clash and players ran in. Referee Madley remained calm and correctly yellow-carded the two players.”

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris makes surprise Leo Hjelde penalty admission after Coventry City decision