Keep, sell, maybe - Who could feature for Sunderland in Premier League if promotion bid is successful

By Mark Carruthers
Published 28th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

How could the Sunderland XI look next season if the Black Cats are successful in their bid for promotion into the Premier League?

Sunderland will return to their Premier League promotion bid with a home game against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats are currently sat in fourth place in the Championship table and have a play-off spot within their grasp as the final stages of an already exciting season rapidly approach. Given their strength on home soil throughout the campaign, Regis Le Bris’ side would surely be one of the favourites to come through the play-off semi-final and progress to within 90 minutes of promotion into the top tier.

The Stadium of Light hierarchy would be facing some major dilemmas over their current squad if Le Bris was to be successful in leading the club into the top flight this season - but which current players would remain on Wearside and who could find themselves heading for the exit?

Patterson has been linked with several Premier League clubs - but would surely be given a chance to impress for his club even if high calibre competition was brought in.

1. KEEP: Anthony Patterson -

Patterson has been linked with several Premier League clubs - but would surely be given a chance to impress for his club even if high calibre competition was brought in. | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid

Moore will enter the final year of his deal this summer and would provide an experienced option for Le Bris if promotion was secured.

2. KEEP: Simon Moore

Moore will enter the final year of his deal this summer and would provide an experienced option for Le Bris if promotion was secured. | Frank Reid

The on-loan defender has impressed during his time at the Stadium of Light and a permanent deal could be secured if promotion is claimed.

3. KEEP: Chris Mepham

The on-loan defender has impressed during his time at the Stadium of Light and a permanent deal could be secured if promotion is claimed. | Frank Reid Photo:

The former Arsenal man has all of the attributes needed to impress in the top flight.

4. KEEP: Dan Ballard

The former Arsenal man has all of the attributes needed to impress in the top flight. | Sunderland's Dan Ballard - Photo by Frank Reid

