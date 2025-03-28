Sunderland will return to their Premier League promotion bid with a home game against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.
The Black Cats are currently sat in fourth place in the Championship table and have a play-off spot within their grasp as the final stages of an already exciting season rapidly approach. Given their strength on home soil throughout the campaign, Regis Le Bris’ side would surely be one of the favourites to come through the play-off semi-final and progress to within 90 minutes of promotion into the top tier.
The Stadium of Light hierarchy would be facing some major dilemmas over their current squad if Le Bris was to be successful in leading the club into the top flight this season - but which current players would remain on Wearside and who could find themselves heading for the exit?
