The latest Sunderland and Championship-related news and gossip ahead of this weekend’s final league game

Sunderland face QPR in the Championship on Saturday afternoon - the Black Cats’ final game of the regular season before their post-season campaign begins.

Here, though, we take you through several of the more interesting Sunderland and Championship-related stories that you may have missed from around the web ahead of this weekend’s game:

Sunderland make several decisions

As it stands, Sunderland have opted to part ways with three academy players as they step up their planning for the summer transfer window

Among those departing is goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze, arguably the most high-profile of the trio. The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats from Leicester City in October 2023 on a contract running through to June 2024, with the club initially triggering a one-year extension. However, they have now chosen not to retain the former Chelsea youth product beyond the end of his deal, making him a free agent this summer.

Chibueze was a regular fixture for Graeme Murty’s under-21s throughout the campaign, playing a key role in the side’s qualification for the Premier League 2 play-offs. He also featured in the Premier League International Cup. Nonetheless, with a number of highly rated young keepers already in the system, the club has decided to move in a different direction.

Midfielder Cuba Mitchell also looks likely to move on from Sunderland, although a final decision has not yet been made. While both the club and the player are weighing up their options, there remains a possibility that he could remain on Wearside. The 19-year-old, formerly of Birmingham City, signed his first professional contract with the Black Cats last summer, committing to a deal through to June 2025 with the option of an additional year. Recently, Mitchell confirmed his decision to represent Bangladesh internationally following interest from their football federation.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old attacker Aaron Chungh is also set to depart at the end of the current campaign. Chungh made 18 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League this season, netting twice and contributing one assist, while also being called up to the Under-21s on multiple occasions. He is expected to join Championship side Hull City on trial in the coming weeks.

Jobe Bellingham transfer latest amid Real Madrid talk

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is reportedly attracting interest from European giants Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Marca. The 19-year-old has impressed throughout the season, registering four goals and three assists in 39 Championship matches, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

With just one fixture remaining in the regular campaign, Sunderland have already booked their spot in the Championship play-offs, giving Bellingham a platform to help push for a return to the Premier League — widely regarded as one of the top leagues in global football.

Marca report suggests Bellingham could be following a similar trajectory to his older brother Jude, who rose through the ranks at Birmingham City before joining Borussia Dortmund and later securing a move to Real Madrid, where he has already lifted a Champions League trophy.

QPR suffer managerial drama ahead of weekend

QPR head coach Martí Cifuentes is expected to depart the club after being placed on gardening leave.

The club announced on Tuesday evening that Cifuentes will not oversee their final match of the season against Sunderland this weekend. In his absence, assistant coaches Kevin Betsy and Xavi Calm will take charge of the team, who are coming off a heavy 5-0 defeat to Burnley.

Cifuentes, who was previously considered for the Sunderland head coach role last summer, has been linked with West Brom as they search for a replacement for Tony Mowbray. Reports earlier this week suggested his representatives had entered discussions with the Baggies, and he was notably absent from training on Tuesday.

QPR CEO Christian Nourry described the situation as "disappointing" for all involved. Martí Cifuentes has been widely praised for the impact he made during his time at Loftus Road, having turned around a campaign that previously seemed headed for relegation. Despite a slow start to the current season, QPR ultimately steered clear of danger, further enhancing the Spanish coach's growing reputation.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are preparing for QPR’s visit — and the upcoming play-off fixtures — with a warm-weather training camp in Portugal. Head coach Régis Le Bris is focused on ending the regular season strongly after a run of four straight losses. While there may be little at stake in terms of league standings, Saturday's clash remains a valuable opportunity for Sunderland to regain momentum and restore confidence ahead of their promotion push.

