Sunderland have made decisions on the futures of three players ahead of the summer transfer window

Sunderland have decided to release three players from their academy set-up as preparations for the summer transfer window gather pace, The Echo understands.

The most notable departure is goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze, who joined the Black Cats from Leicester City in October 2023 on a deal running until June 2024. Sunderland held the option to extend the 21-year-old’s contract by a further year, which was taken up. However, the former Chelsea prospect will become a free agent once his contract officially expires after the club made the decision not to keep the shot-stopper on beyond the summer.

Chibueze featured regularly for Graeme Murty’s under-21 side this season, helping the team secure a place in the Premier League 2 play-offs. He also represented Sunderland in the Premier League International Cup during the 2024-25 campaign. However, with several talented young goalkeepers already on the club’s books, the decision has been made to move him on.

Adam Richardson, 21, and Dan Cameron, 19, are both under contract for the 2025-26 season after successful loan spells this year, while 18-year-old Matty Young will return from his stint at Salford City, although another loan move is likely. Several promising goalkeepers from the under-18s squad are also expected to step up to the under-21s next season.

Sunderland will also part ways with midfielder Cuba Mitchell. The 19-year-old, who previously played for Birmingham City, signed his first professional deal with the Black Cats last summer, keeping him at the club until June 2025 with an option for an additional year. Despite featuring regularly for Murty’s under-21s this season, Sunderland have opted to allow Mitchell to seek opportunities elsewhere. The decision comes shortly after Mitchell pledged his international allegiance to Bangladesh, following approaches from the country’s football federation.

Finally, 18-year-old forward Aaron Chungh is also set to leave the club at the end of the season. Chungh made 18 appearances in the under-18 Premier League during 2024-25, scoring twice and providing one assist. He also featured for the under-21s on several occasions. The Echo understands Chungh is expected to trial with Championship side Hull City.

Chibueze starts as Sunderland U21s lose in play-off game

Sunderland under-21s saw their season come to an end last weekend, following a 3-1 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League 2 play-off round of 16. Chibueze started in goal for Graeme Murty’s side, while Mitchell and Chungh were not included in the matchday squad.

After the game, Murty said on Sunderland’s season: “I'm glad you used that word thriving, because we want to bring them to places like this, throw them into challenging experiences and give them an outstanding level of support that means that they enjoy it. I know it's going to be challenging, I know they're going to fail, and we know that they're going to be stretched and sometimes too much.

“But we want them not to be fearful of the challenge, and I don't think we were today. I think we did go toe-to-toe, like you said, with a massive academy, and I thought we dominated for the 50 minutes. I just think that the major difference, as it is in most games, was that clinical nature in the final third and obviously, the last goal is just skewed because of the red card.

“And it's one of those things where we have to look at a learning experience for our players in that there's no good for us deserving to be ahead at half-time. Like we said at half-time, you don't deserve anything. You have to go and take it. And I thought West Ham went and took it away from us a little bit with their clinical nature. And it's a brilliant lesson for our young players. They will be disappointed, but I think, as you've said, the season has got a great many highs for us to reflect back on as well.”