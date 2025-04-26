Sunderland’s under-21s returned to action in the Premier League 2 play-off round of 16 clash against West Ham in London on Saturday afternoon.

Graeme Murty was boosted by the return of striker Trey Ogunsuyi from injury, who started up front with Finn Geragusian on the right-hand side. Oli Bainbridge and Ben Middlemas, who have formed part of Régis Le Bris’ senior squad in recent months, were also both given the nod to start for the 21s with the first team away at Oxford United in the Championship later in the afternoon.

Murty’s men were hoping to match last season’s achievement of reaching the play-off final once again (beating today’s opponents along the way), with a spot in the quarter-finals on the line against the Hammers. Sunderland, however, got off to the worst possible start when Joshua Ayala in the very first minute of the match.

Sunderland, though, responded well and equalised from a corner in the 28th minute after centre-back Luke Bell scrambled home following a good corner from the right-hand side by Bainbridge. Sunderland edged the opening stanza after equalising, but the scores remained level at half-time.

With 53 minutes on the clock, Timur Tutierov rattled the post with a curling shot from the left-hand side of the area. Sunderland continued to press well but spurned several opportunities to hit the ball first time around the 63rd minute before being countered and falling behind for a second time after Lewis Orford’s goal.

Rhys Walsh and 16-year-old Felix Scott were brought on after Sunderland fell behind, with Finn Geragusian and Jaydon Jones making way. Fellow 16-year-old Marcus Neill was also brought on by Murty with 10 minutes left to play. Jack Whittaker was sent off in the second half after bringing down a West Ham player as the last man. The Hammers then extended their lead to 3-1 to end Sunderland under-21s’ season with just a minute of normal time to play.

Despite eight minutes of added time, 10-man Sunderland were unable to land a glove on West Ham and saw their spirited 2024-25 campaign end in the play-off round of 16, with Murty’s side now set to return for pre-season after this summer’s off-season break.

Here, James Copley dishes out his player ratings following Sunderland under-21s’ clash with West Ham in the Premier League 2 play-off round of 16 in London on Saturday afternoon:

1 . Kelechi Chibueze Kelechi Chibueze made a few half-decent saves during the defeat but also ended the game with an own goal to his name. 6

2 . Ben Cuthbertson Jenson Jones started at right-back and was his usual energetic self as Sunderland lost. 5

3 . Tom Lavery Tom Lavery partnered Luke Bell at centre-back as Sunderland's defence struggled generally. 5