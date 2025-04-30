Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland star is expected to be the subject of major transfer interest come the summer window

Real Madrid are showing interest in Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham, according to reports in Spain.

Following a standout season, Jobe Bellingham has drawn interest from several top European clubs, including Real Madrid, where his brother Jude currently plays. That’s according to the major Spanish news publication, Marca. The 19-year-old midfielder, who operates in a similar role to his older sibling, has contributed four goals and three assists across 39 Championship appearances this campaign.

With one game left in the regular season, Sunderland have already secured their place in the Championship play-offs, giving Jobe a chance to help push the club toward Premier League promotion — one of the most prestigious competitions in world football.

Their report also adds that Jobe appears to be treading a similar path to Jude, who rose to prominence at Birmingham City before earning a move to Borussia Dortmund, where his star rose further and ultimately led to a switch to Real Madrid — a club he’s already won a Champions League title with.

Jobe has been the subject of widespread transfer speculation in recent months, and has been linked with a whole host of suitors, including Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as continental outfits like RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. As recently as last week, reports from Europe suggested that Sunderland would demand at least £21.5million for Bellingham before considering a sale over the coming months, but even at that price point.

What else has been said about Jobe Belliingham?

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a double swoop for Sunderland stars Jobe and Chris Rigg this summer – but face reportedly stiff competition and financial hurdles in their pursuit.

Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim is said to be keen on strengthening several areas of his squad as he looks to build a team capable of competing at the top end of the Premier League. However, United’s spending power is currently restricted by Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), meaning the club may need to offload players before making any significant moves in the transfer market.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, United have identified teenage midfield duo Bellingham and Rigg as key targets. Bailey reports that Amorim’s side “will try and sign” both players – though the scale of interest from other clubs, combined with Sunderland’s own ambitions, could complicate any potential deal.

“Ineos would consider signing both, the interest in Rigg is staggering, as so many clubs want him; more than half the Premier League to abroad,” Bailey told United in Focus. “United have made a compelling case to him, but I am told that Rigg is not yet willing to make his decision.

“Borussia Dortmund are really hopeful. Their link is strong, as Daniel Dodds, their chief scout, is close to him after being made aware of him some years ago by his brother Mike Dodds, now Wycombe boss, who worked with him at Sunderland.

“Likewise, Dortmund are fully aware of [Jobe] Bellingham. Within football, there is an acceptance that Bellingham has taken a huge step forward this season, and his stats via analytics are described as ‘off the charts’, and part of United’s new footballing department is a strong use of analytics.

“We understand that Bellingham is now firmly in United’s sights, as well as analytics the one thing scouts like about him is his athleticism – they think he could be a very good fit as one of the attacking midfielders in Ruben Amorim’s system. United failed to land [his brother] Jude in 2020, but they could now get a deal over the line with Jobe. The cost of Bellingham, which would be less than £30million, would also tie in with United’s finances for this summer.”