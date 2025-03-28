Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have been linked with a move for Sunderland and England Under-21 midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The future of Jobe Bellingham has never been too far away from the headlines throughout a season when the talented midfielder has played a key role in Sunderland’s push for promotion.

The likes of Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace have all been mentioned as possible suitors for the England Under-21 international and there is good reason for any club to be linked with Bellingham after he has impressed throughout his time at the Stadium of Light.

After joining Sunderland from Birmingham City in the summer of 2023, the younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has scored 11 goals in 81 games for the Black Cats - but the stats only tell half of the story as the youngster has improved his all-round game and has become a real presence in the heart of the Sunderland side. Suggestions of a move away from Wearside have continued - but there are good reasons why Bellingham should remain a Black Cat.

Five reasons why Jobe Bellingham should remain at Sunderland - No 1 is guaranteed regular football

Without appearing to doubt Bellingham’s ability in any way, shape or form, at such a young age, the midfielder may be viewed as a prospect for development if he was to secure a move to a club in one of European football’s top leagues. Of course, he is still a work-in-progress at Sunderland after joining the Black Cats during the summer of 2023 - but there is no doubt the youngster’s development has been fast-tracked by the regular game-time he has received and there is no reason why that could not continue if he remains at the Stadium of Light.

Playing regularly can boost international prospects with England

Getty Images

Bellingham had already featured at a number of youth levels for England prior to his arrival at Sunderland in July 2023 and has continued to be a much-admired player within the Three Lions set-up. There was great pride (lion pun not intended) when he progressed into the Under-21 setup in November last year with appearances in draws against the Netherlands and Spain and he continued adding to his tally of caps when he was in the young Lions side that faced France and Portugal over the last week. Again, with regular first-team football, his hopes of cementing a place in the Under-21 squad and progressing towards joining brother Jude in the senior side would surely be boosted.

Working under a manager with experience of developing youngsters

It has been a positive first season on Wearside for head coach Regis Le Bris. Little was known of the former Lorient boss when he was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale last summer - but he has surpassed the expectations of many by leading the Black Cats into play-off contention. One of the driving factors in the appointment of Le Bris was his ability to aid the development of young players and he is said to have played a key role in the careers of former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and current Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Enzo Le Fee, who has now joined Le Bris on Wearside, is also said to credit the Black Cats boss with putting foundations in place for his own career. Along with a number of his current team-mates, Bellingham can also feel the influence of Le Bris as he continues to get a tune out of his youthful squad.

A chance to influence the next crop of SAFC youngsters

The truth is, as a Sunderland fan, I’ve learned the path is never smooth. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

There was something heartening about watching Bellingham and fellow Black Cats youngster Chris Rigg sharing the stage at the recent North East Football Writers Association annual awards. The Sunderland duo were named as joint winners of the North East young player of the year award and both spoke warmly about their progress in recent months. Just over two years separate the two players but Bellingham has already had an influence on his younger colleague by showing leadership skills beyond his age. With another crop of youngsters bubbling under at the Academy of Light, as identified by the Echo’s James Copley here, there is no reason why Bellingham can’t continue to show the way for Black Cats youngsters.

A chance to become a hero and guide Sunderland into the Premier League

It is what Sunderland fans have dreamt of ever since their club suffered a disheartening relegation at the end of the 2016/17 season. Of course, worse was to follow as a successive relegation took the Black Cats into the third tier of the English game for only the second time in their history. A painful period was played out before promotion back into the Championship was finally secured in 2022, just 12 months before Bellingham moved to the Stadium of Light. Automatic promotion may be all but out of reach right now - but the play-off dream is very much alive and whether Sunderland go up or not this season, Bellingham will know he can write his name into Wearside folklore by being part of the side that returns the club back to the top flight after an eight-year absence.

