How does the Sunderland manager's points per game record compare to his Championship rivals?

Little was known of Regis Le Bris when he was appointed as Sunderland head coach last summer.

After several other managers were linked with the role, it was the former Lorient boss who was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale in an appointment that provoked intrigue from the Wearside faithful. After making a spectacular start to his time in charge of the Black Cats by winning five of his first six league games and the momentum has continued throughout the season.

A 4-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday in his first home game in charge set the tone for what was to follow at the Stadium of Light and as it stands ahead of Saturday’s game with Millwall, Le Bris’ side have lost just one of their 19 games on their home patch. That has laid the foundations for a push for the Championship play-off places and established the Frenchman as one of the second tier’s most impressive managers during the season.

However, a number of other bosses have also impressed as the likes of Chris Wilder, Daniel Farke and Scott Parker have also guided their own sides into promotion contention. Frank Lampard has made an immediate impact at Coventry City after his appointment provoked questions from a number of pundits and former Black Cats bosses Tony Mowbray and Alex Neil have put steadying hands on West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City respectively.

But how does Regis Le Bris’ win percentage compare to other manager across the Championship?

24. Valerien Ismael (Blackburn Rovers) 4 games - 0.25ppg 23. Matt Bloomfield (Luton Town) 12 games - 0.83ppg 22. Miron Muslic 13 games - 1.00ppg 21. Mark Robins (Stoke City) 13 games - 1.00ppg 20. John Mousinho (Portsmouth) 38 games - 1.11ppg 19. Marti Cifuentes (Queens Park Rangers) 38 games - 1.18ppg 18. Omer Riza (Cardiff City) 32 games - 1.19ppg 17. Johannes Thorup (Norwich City) 38 games - 1.29ppg 16. Paul Heckingbottom (Preston North End) 36 games - 1.31ppg 15. Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday) 38 games - 1.34ppg 14. Ruben Selles (Hull City) 19 games - 1.37ppg 13. Tom Cleverley (Watford) 38 games - 1.37ppg 12. Alan Sheehan (Swansea City) 5 games - 1.40ppg 11. Gary Rowett (Oxford United) 17 games - 1.41ppg 10. Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough) 38 games - 1.42ppg 9. Tony Mowbray (West Bromwich Albion) 11 games - 1.45ppg 8. Alex Neil (Millwall) 15 games - 1.47ppg 7. Liam Manning (Bristol City) 35 games - 1.49ppg 6. John Eustace (Derby County) 6 games - 1.50ppg 5. Regis Le Bris (Sunderland) 38 games - 1.82ppg 4. Frank Lampard (Coventry City) 21 games - 2.00ppg 3. Scott Parker (Burnley) 38 games - 2.05ppg 2. Daniel Farke (Leeds United) 38 games - 2.11ppg 1. Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) 38 games - 2.11ppg