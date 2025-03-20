Sunderland defender Trai Hume | Frank Reid

The Northern Ireland right-back has praised the current West Brom boss for his influence at Sunderland

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has revealed he nearly left the club under Tony Mowbray but praised his former boss for his influence over his fledgling career.

The right-back, 22, signed for Sunderland midway through their last season in League One in the January of 2022 but would only make three appearances as the Black Cats won promotion to the Championship via the play-off under Alex Neil after a four-campaign absence.

The following season, Hume found himself out of the team under Neil before the Scot’s shock departure to Stoke City. In came Tony Mowbray, who persisted with Lynden Gooch at full-back before the American suffered an injury, which handed Hume a chance in the starting XI.

Hume would go on to make 34 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland during the 2022-23 season but revealed after the Black Cats’ last game against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light that he had come close to leaving the club that January on loan due to a lack of game time under Mowbray.

“I think whenever I first came in, we were second in League One, and then obviously Lee Johnson got sacked and had a dip in form,” Hume said when reflecting on his first half-season in the third tier after signing for Sunderland from Northern Irish club Linfield.

“I was hoping to get on the team then, and I got my opportunity, and then Alex Neil came in. Then we started going on that push to get into the playoffs. I kind of understood it at the time, where he had to go for experience and boys that knew what he was doing, how to get the job done, basically.

“Then, whenever we moved into the Championship, it was Tony Mowbray that gave me my chance. Just before, I think it was Goochy got injured on Boxing Day, and that's whenever I first went on the team, and I just kept myself on the team.

“I was speaking a lot with Tony before that about going out on loan in the January, and obviously I ended up getting on the team, and that didn't happen. It was just a bit of luck, really. Ever since then, I've loved playing my football, and I just keep kicking on.”

Mowbray was sacked midway through the 2023-24 season and replaced by Michael Beale, who eventually gave way to Mike Dodds on an interim basis, with Hume playing in every league game of the ill-fated campaign, in which Sunderland finished 16th in the Championship.

Mowbray was quickly hired by Birmingham City but had to step away after being diagnosed with bowel cancer. However, the 61-year-old ex-Middlesbrough and Celtic boss has now returned to work with his former club, West Brom, after recovering fully from his illness. Indeed, the Baggies. Indeed. West Brom could end up facing Sunderland in the play-offs at the end of the current campaign should the stars align.

Sunderland defender sends a classy message to Tony Mowbray

“Everyone was really sad and disappointed to see what he had to go through and what happened to him,” Hume said when asked about the impact Mowbray had on him and the former head coach’s subsequent illness last season.”

“It's just nice to see a person like that back in football,” Hume added. “He's one of the nicest people in football. I think anyone will agree with you. He's a great coach, so it's just great to have him back in the league. Hopefully, we don't have to see him in the playoffs because you don't want to beat them, do you? It's just great to have him there.”

