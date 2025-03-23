Sunderland Women fell to a second successive defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, with the Black Cats conceding late in a 1-0 defeat in front of a record crowd at St. James’ Park.

Some 38,502 fans turned out to set a new high watermark for a Women’s Championship gate, smashing the record previously set in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season.

Mel Reay’s side struggled to make their mark on a tense contest on Tyneside, and were ultimately undone by a 78th minute strike from Newcastle substitute Shania Hayles. That goal was enough to seal a second consecutive victory for the Magpies over their local rivals, with Becky Langley’s squad having also taken three points on Wearside back in October.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Newcastle started the game brighter, going close through Beth Lumsden during the early exchanges. The Magpies would spend much of the first half searching in vain for an opener, while for their part, Sunderland defended well, but were limited to fleeting opportunities, largely against the run of play.

The game resumed in much the same pattern after the interval, and Newcastle’s pressure would eventually pay off with 12 minutes left on the clock as striker Emily Murphy played through Hayles, who slotted away her chance assuredly.

Here, Jason Jones rates each Sunderland player as the Black Cats took on Newcastle United in the Women’s Championship on Sunday afternoon:

1 . Demi Lambourne - 7 Had to be alert to deny Lumsden brilliantly early on. Will be thankful that Brianna Westrup was there to dig her out of trouble with a goal-line clearance partway through the first half after she failed to deal with a fairly routine cross. Could do little about the goal. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jessie Stapleton - 7 Booked for a late challenge on Lumsden in the first half and had to walk a tightrope from that point onwards, but managed well and repeatedly snuffed out danger with her no-nonsense approach. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Brianna Westrup - 7 The captain battled well at the heart of defence, and made a vital intervention with a goal-line clearance on the half-hour mark. | Chris Fryatt Photo: Chris Fryatt Photo Sales