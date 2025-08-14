Sunderland host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon

Former Newcastle United midfielder Jermaine Jenas has jumped to the defence of Sunderland ahead of their Premier League opener against West Ham this weekend, arguing that the atmosphere generated by the home crowd at the Stadium of Light could prove to be a huge factor in the result of the contest.

The Black Cats will return to the top flight for the first time in eight years on Saturday afternoon, hosting the Hammers in front of a sold out crowd on home turf. But while anticipation on Wearside continues to build heading into the fixture, ex-Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant has immediately dismissed any chance of Regis Le Bris’ side marking their long-awaited comeback with a victory.

Looking towards the clash during an episode of the Wildcards podcast, Pennant and Jenas discussed their Fantasy Premier League picks for the opening weekend, with the former pulling no punches in his assessment of Sunderland’s prospects, and the latter providing an unexpected defence of his once bitter rivals.

What did Jermaine Jenas say about Sunderland ahead of Premier League opener vs West Ham?

Running through his picks for his FPL team this week, Pennant said: “I threw in Jarrod Bowen. Reason being, the first game is Sunderland.” When Jenas asked if the game was being played at the London Stadium, Pennant replied: “At Sunderland. It doesn't matter where it's at, it's Sunderland.”

When Jenas assured his fellow pundit that the venue did matter, Pennant doubled down, adding: “Come on... Sunderland are poo-poo. No disrespect to Sunderland, but come on.”

Jenas then responded: “Oh, you did not just say that. I don't think you understand what's going on... Listen, like, I played for this lot [Newcastle United], yeah. They were our rivals, I get it. Like, I can sit here and say what you just said, alright? It's not a problem.

“But this club has been out of the Premier League for a long period of time. Do you understand what the atmosphere is going to be like on their first game of the season at home? Stadium of Light goes off, mate. I'm telling you. It's going to be... It's not going to be as easy as you think.”

When Pennant insisted that Sunderland don’t have enough talent to “handle the Prem”, Jenas quipped: “Well, Sunderland fans are going to love you.”

Pennant then concluded: “No. Listen, they know they're on, like, a holiday. It's like, it's going to be great to be there. But they are not sitting there thinking, ‘Yeah, guys, we can stay in the Premier League.’”