Graham Potter confirms double West Ham injury absence ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

West Ham boss Graham Potter has confirmed that his side are expecting to be without both Crysencio Summerville and George Earthy for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League opener against Sunderland.

The Black Cats host the Hammers at the Stadium of Light for their first top flight curtain-raiser in eight seasons, and will come up against a visiting side largely devoid of injury concerns - with just two first team talents sidelined.

For his part, Summerville is still undergoing rehabilitation for a hamstring issue sustained during Potter’s first game in charge of the club back in January, while Earthy suffered an ankle ligament complaint last month.

What has Graham Potter said about West Ham’s injury situation ahead of Sunderland clash?

And speaking in a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Potter confirmed that he expects neither to be fit enough to feature on Wearside this weekend. He said: “Well, we've still got Cry Summerville in the last stages of his rehab, so he won't be available, but he's getting really close, so that's good for us.

“George Earthy, he's still had an injury that he sustained early in pre-season. Apart from that, we're pretty much close to full availability.”

Elsewhere, the Irons head coach was also asked whether new signing Mads Hermansen, recently brought in from Leicester City, will be his first choice goalkeeper this season, to which he responded: “I'm not going to name a team now, obviously. But we're delighted with the signing.

“I think he provides some real competition in that position. We obviously lost Lukasz [Fabianski]. We felt that we needed to add some experienced competition there. We'll see how the weekend goes.”

Addressing his side’s plans over the remainder of the transfer window writ large, Potter added: “I think we're really happy with what we've done so far. In terms of the group, I think we're in a good place. We're happy with the numbers we've got. We've got a nice mix of young and old players, good characters.

“The trick now is to be able to carry on improving. That's the thing. It's not a case of just signing anybody. We need to make sure we sign the right people, the right players, to help the team improve. In the meantime, as I always say, my job is to focus on the ones we have. I've been delighted with how they've approached pre-season, how they're working together, how connected they are. So now we're looking forward to the game.”

Saturday’s clash will kick-off at 3pm, with a capacity crowd expected at the Stadium of Light. The contest will mark the first meeting between Sunderland and West Ham since 2017, with the two clubs playing out a 2-2 draw in the North East. Wahbi Khazri and Fabio Borini were on the score sheet for the Black Cats that day.