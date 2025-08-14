Régis Le Bris issues live team news and transfer updates ahead of West Ham United clash
Sunderland make their long-awaited return to Premier League football on Saturday afternoon when West Ham United visit the Stadium of Light.
Régis Le Bris will be previewing the game in his first pre-match press conference of the new season, issuing a team news update while also explaining the latest on the transfer situation at the club. You can follow all the key updates below...
Conversations with Dan Neil
We’ve had a lot. It’s a big shift. It’s the case for everyone to be challenged by a new journey. It’s a positive we have to have in our mind. Maybe you lose a position but it could only be a week, a month... It’s the case for many players, not just Dan.
Alderete and Masuaku
Final decision will be late. They came this week so we will have to see if they are ready. To start or just the final part of the game? We’ll see tomorrow.
Worried about scoring goals?
It’s always better to keep our goal safe! This is clear. But through this pre season I think we increased the number of chances we created, we had seven or eight big chances against Augsburg. You need confidence and references. I think progressively, the connections are getting better.
How happy are you with the balance of the squad?
So far, the connections were really positive. We felt through the different friendly games the progression of the different phases in our game. It’s always hard to predict the future because they are friendly games. We’re making progress. Only on Saturday will we know.
How vital is an early win?
We have to break this trend for promoted clubs. Last season we broke a big rule, we lost five and won the play-offs. It’s always a new story, it can’t always be about the past. We believe we can hunt every single point and we will do that.
How close is the connection between the fans and the club?
It’s been one of the key pillars of the success last season. It’s natural for us to keep this growing. This part of our identity is so important for the future.
How would you describe the summer?
Busy! Interesting. The workflow was really positive. You can feel it in the building, we had a lot to do. It’s a massive change and we had to reinforce everything to compete at this level. The energy has been very good.
More signings to come?
We’ll see. We have one, two three positions we could reinforce, but it depends on the market.
On Granit Xhaka's appointment as captain
I think it’s really natural because of his level as a footballer on the grass, and his experience, leadership, understanding of the game. After ten minutes on the pitch, everyone feels he will be our captain.
For Dan, it’s an opportunity to grow. He’s still very young and has the potential to be a Premier League player, but you have to feel the gap between the levels. It’s an opportunity for him to grow.
The players are connected with the competition. The way they work, they need the taste of competition. When you are far off, the fire is not the same. It was the same last season with the play-offs.
So many new signings - good or daunting?
Every season is a new challenge. With 11 new players, it’s an opportunity. It’s positive to have new energy, new creativity. For me, it’s more positive than something we could regret. I think it was important to challenge the squad.
What's the mood like?
I’m excited, first of all. I’m ready to go after seven weeks of pre-season. It’s a new squad, many things to develop but the last two weeks it has stepped up. I felt the shift in mindset this week. We are ready, I think.
Graham Potter on Callum Wilson
Looks like he’ll be involved this weekend
He brings experience, know-how and quality, which isn't easy to find.
He's come from a good environment, and can help the other players in the group. And he's a top player on the pitch as well.
Graham Potter issues pre-match injury update
The West Ham boss is currently doing his own pre-match press conference.
Here’s what he’s had to say about the team news on Saturday:
Cry Summerville is in the last stages of his rehab, and won't be available. George Earthy sustained an injury early in pre-season, as well.
We're delighted with Mads [Hermansen], who provides good competition. We'll see how it goes.
Breaking transfer news
Sunderland have finally confirmed Pierre Ekwah’s permanent transfer to AS Saint-Etienne.
Here’s what Kristjaan Speakman has said:
Pierre moved last summer to play regularly and continue his development. He achieved this, and although it was a challenging season for Saint-Étienne, their decision to exercise this option indicates the level of his performances. Pierre joined us without any senior experience – he believed in Sunderland, and we believed in him. We are proud of the role we have played in his career, and he is rightly held in high esteem by our supporters. We all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.
Captain Xhaka's message to fans on eve of new season
We need to show everything on the pitch. We are looking ready, we are working very hard day by day. We know exactly where we want to be. I’m so happy to be back in the Premier League but Saturday is a different thing, we know how excited people are and we need to take that in a positive way. We’re excited as well but we need to be calm and show ourselves on the pitch. To the fans, on Saturday we need your support. Whatever happens, let’s stick together. We will win games and for sure we will have bad games, but the most important thing is to stick together and we can achieve our goals.