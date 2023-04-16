The Manchester United loanee watched the last three minutes from the bench after being substituted in stoppage-time. His excellent strike in the 75th minute proved to be the winner after a tense end to the match.

"Vamos!” he shouted, before jogging back onto the pitch to celebrate with his team-mates. As they had done throughout the match, Sunderland supporters once again broke into a song about the 20-year-old running down the wing.

There was a sense of relief after Dennis Cirkin’s red card ten minutes from time had left the hosts on the back foot, while Hull’s stoppage-time equaliser just over a week was still fresh in the memory.

Amad Diallo scores Sunderland's winning goal against Birmingham City at Stadium of Light. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Yet Tony Mowbray’s side came through to keep their play-off hopes alive with four league games remaining.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed during the game:

Jermain Defoe’s Stadium of Light return

Former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was back at the Stadium of Light and was introduced to the crowd on the pitch at half-time.

It was announced earlier this month that Defoe will be taking part in a charity football match for the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Foundation of Light on Monday, May 8 – with tickets available to purchase.

Defoe has also been in the North East to see Bradley’s family during a special episode of the Outside The Box Podcast.

No Dion Sanderson in the Birmingham squad

When Sunderland last faced Birmingham in a 2-1 win at St Andrew’s back in November, they came up against former defender Dion Sanderson.

The 23-year-old wasn’t in the Blues’ squad for this encounter, though, after recently recovering from a back issue.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy and winger Reda Khadra, who were linked with Sunderland in the summer, both started for the visitors, while 17-year-old Jobe Bellingham, who has previously been on the Black Cats’ radar, came off the bench.

Positive reaction after Patrick Roberts miss

Sunderland should have been ahead before Amad’s goal 15 minutes from time, with Patrick Roberts squandering a golden chance.

Roberts enjoyed another excellent game as he produced some fine pieces of skill and assisted Trai Hume’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Yet the Sunderland playmaker would have expected to score when he went through one-on-one against Ruddy, before scooping his effort over the bar.

Following the miss, Roberts was quickly reassured by team-mates Alex Pritchard and Joe Gelhardt, while the hosts kept up their second-half pressure.

Reunion between Manchester United team-mates

Amad wasn’t the only Manchester United player involved, as Birmingham brought midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who is also on loan from the Premier League club, off the bench with 18 minutes remaining.

Amad and Mejbri exchanged words and a joke at half-time after the Birmingham player had gone onto the pitch to warm-up.