Birmingham 1 Sunderland 2: Highlights after Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo goals give Cats win
Sunderland hung on to claim a 2-1 win at Birmingham City in their final match before the World Cup break.
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Amad set up Ellis Simms to score in the 25th minute.
Birmingham saw more of the ball but fell further behind when Amad scored an excellent second for the Black Cats, converting in front of the travelling fans.
Substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz then pulled a goal back for Birmingham 12 minutes from time but Sunderland were able to hold on.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Birmingham 1 (Jutkiewicz, 78) Sunderland 2 (Simms, 25) (Amad, 48)
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Wright, Batth, Huggins, Evans, Neil, Amad (Roberts, 65), Pritchard (Embleton, 84) , Clarke, Simms (Matete, 84)
- Subs: Bass, Johnson, Matete, Ba, Bennette, Roberts, Embleton
- Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Colin (Hall, 58) , Sanderson, Trusty, Longelo, Bielik (James, 87), Hannibal (Chong, 58), Bacuna, Bellingham (Jutkiewicz, 58), Hogan, Deeney
- Subs: Etheridge, Friend, Graham, James, Hall, Chong, Jutkiewicz
FULL-TIME: BIRMINGHAM 1 SUNDERLAND 2
90+7’ Clarke booked
Clarke is booked for a foul.
90+6’ Birmingham penalty appeal
Chong goes down in the box as the hosts appeal for a spot kick.
Nothing given.
90+2’ Penalty appeals
Clarke goes down on the edge of the box after a collision with Bacuna.
Nothing given.
SEVEN minutes added time
89’ Just wide from Hogan
Now Hogan heades wide from Deeney’s cross.
88’ Roberts booked
Roberts is booked for kicking the ball away.
Sunderland still under pressure.
87’ Another change for Birmingham
James replaces Bielik for the hosts.