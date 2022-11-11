News you can trust since 1873
Birmingham 1 Sunderland 2: Highlights after Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo goals give Cats win

Sunderland hung on to claim a 2-1 win at Birmingham City in their final match before the World Cup break.

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Amad set up Ellis Simms to score in the 25th minute.

Birmingham saw more of the ball but fell further behind when Amad scored an excellent second for the Black Cats, converting in front of the travelling fans.

Substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz then pulled a goal back for Birmingham 12 minutes from time but Sunderland were able to hold on.

Dan Neil (R) and Elliot Embleton of Sunderland celebrate victory following the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St Andrews. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Birmingham 1 (Jutkiewicz, 78) Sunderland 2 (Simms, 25) (Amad, 48)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Wright, Batth, Huggins, Evans, Neil, Amad (Roberts, 65), Pritchard (Embleton, 84) , Clarke, Simms (Matete, 84)
  • Subs: Bass, Johnson, Matete, Ba, Bennette, Roberts, Embleton
  • Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Colin (Hall, 58) , Sanderson, Trusty, Longelo, Bielik (James, 87), Hannibal (Chong, 58), Bacuna, Bellingham (Jutkiewicz, 58), Hogan, Deeney
  • Subs: Etheridge, Friend, Graham, James, Hall, Chong, Jutkiewicz
Friday, 11 November, 2022, 23:01

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Friday, 11 November, 2022, 22:06

Reaction from St Andrew’s

Friday, 11 November, 2022, 22:03

FULL-TIME: BIRMINGHAM 1 SUNDERLAND 2

Friday, 11 November, 2022, 22:02

90+7’ Clarke booked

Clarke is booked for a foul.

Friday, 11 November, 2022, 22:01

90+6’ Birmingham penalty appeal

Chong goes down in the box as the hosts appeal for a spot kick.

Nothing given.

Friday, 11 November, 2022, 21:58

90+2’ Penalty appeals

Clarke goes down on the edge of the box after a collision with Bacuna.

Nothing given.

Friday, 11 November, 2022, 21:55

SEVEN minutes added time

Friday, 11 November, 2022, 21:54

89’ Just wide from Hogan

Now Hogan heades wide from Deeney’s cross.

Friday, 11 November, 2022, 21:54

88’ Roberts booked

Roberts is booked for kicking the ball away.

Sunderland still under pressure.

Friday, 11 November, 2022, 21:52

87’ Another change for Birmingham

James replaces Bielik for the hosts.

