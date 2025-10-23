Jermain Defoe makes cheeky 'top four' Sunderland claim in Granit Xhaka chat

Sunderland have made a fine start to their Premier League campaign

Former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has cheekily claimed that the Black Cats are set for a “top four” finish this season during a conversation with Granit Xhaka.

Regis Le Bris’ men are currently seventh in the table after a stellar start to their Premier League campaign during which they have amassed 14 points from their opening eight matches. That return is Sunderland’s best in a top flight season in 56 years, and has helped them to open up a nine-point gap over the relegation zone.

But in a video documenting a recent visit to the Academy of Light, Defoe suggested to Xhaka that his old club should be aiming their sights well above survival this season.

What did Jermain Defoe say to Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka?

In a series of recent podcast appearances, Defoe has outlined a chat he had with Xhaka prior to the Swiss midfielder signing for Sunderland, urging him to take the plunge on a move to Wearside. During a video posted to the Black Cats’ official YouTube channel, the skipper confirmed the story, with Defoe also reflecting on Sunderland’s brilliant start to the season by making a tongue-in-cheek comment about their potential European ambitions.

Speaking to Xhaka, he said: “Captain, thanks for having me, my friend. Thank you very much.” Xhaka then replied: “Thank you as well. You know, maybe we never spoke about it, but there's a reason as well why I'm here. Because of you. We called each other, and I called you...”

Defoe continued: “Because you reached out to me in the summer, and I said, ‘Granit, you have to go. Trust me, you're going to love it. The fan base, the fans, everything about this club, you're going to love it. And then the captain's come and made a massive impact, and we're finishing top four this year.”

Chuckling, Xhaka responded: “We hope so. Big target, for sure. But I want just to say thank you.” Defoe concluded: “No, it's been an amazing start. Amazing starting out, these young players. To have you here with the young players and with all the experience and what you've achieved in the game, it's amazing.”

Earlier in the video Defoe also took the time to express his love and admiration for both Sunderland and their fanbase. He said: “When Gus Poyet signed me, again it was just that excited feeling because even during my time at Tottenham, I always enjoyed coming up here playing against Sunderland because obviously the stadium and the fans, I knew it was a special place to play football. It was always electric and I remember speaking to Darren Bent when I was away with England and Bent used to tell me how great the club is. So that's why obviously when I got a chance to come here, for me it was a no-brainer.

“But even then, I was just hoping that I could produce the same numbers and goals, and try and give these fans something to cheer about. But it was a fantastic time there, great memories. The fans here are special and I had a great relationship with the fans here. The love that I received from the fans, it's always been a special place for me. And even yesterday, getting on the train and coming up, I've always been excited. I always try and get up as much as I can, try to come and support the team.

“But yeah, it's just amazing times for me here. The goals that I scored, some of the amazing games... like I said before, the support. When people say to me, ‘What games stood out in your mind?’, obviously the Newcastle volley was probably the best goal that I've ever scored. The Chelsea game we won 3-2, I remember the atmosphere there, it's just something that just takes over your body. Up until that point, nothing that I’dever experienced before. So yeah, the fans here and the people here, they've always been special to me, but they know that anyway.”

