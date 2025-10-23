Sunderland return to Premier League action when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend

Régis Le Bris has revealed that Omar Alderete will miss Sunderland’s clash with Chelsea due to a concussion.

Alderete has featured in every Premier League game so far this season since making his debut on opening day from the bench against West Ham United, but will be absent from the squad at Stamford Bridge. Le Bris said that this is his only fresh injury concern for the game. Alderete is also a doubt to face Everton at the Stadium of Light a week on Monday night.

Le Bris said: “The only one [injury concern]. is Omar - he is under concussions protocols. He is having daily assessments - we’ll keep monitoring him. We will see if he can make Everton.”

Reinildo is on standby to come back into the starting XI having served his three-game suspension for a red card picked up against Aston Villa. Luke O’Nien, Leo Hjelde, Aji Alese, Romaine Mundle and Dennis Cirkin remain sidelined with injury.

Le Bris also allayed any fears that Noah Sadiki would miss the game having struggled again with his ankle in the latter stages of the 2-0 win over Wolves. Sadiki had been a doubt for the game after suffering an ankle sprain while on international duty with DR Congo, but has trained fully this week and is available for selection.

Le Bris said: “He recovered really quickly. I was a bit worried after the game against Wolves but he has trained fully this week. He is young, flexible, and ready to play.”

Le Bris is expecting Sunderland to face a tough test against Chelsea: “It’s been a good start to the season for us. It shows we were consistent, flexible. Chelsea are really strong, it’s a top four team in the Premier League. They can play 60 games, they have depth, young and dynamic. It’s a good example for us. They are well coached and have individuals who can win a game. It’s a big test.”