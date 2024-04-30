Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Clarke would stay at Sunderland if Jermain Defoe was handed the head coach job, the ex-England international has stated.

Clarke, formerly of Leeds United and Tottenham, has netted 15 goals in the Championship this season and has also registered four assists. Clarke has been the subject of serious transfer interest in recent windows with Burnley having a summer bid rejected before Lazio attempted to buy the attacker last January.

The 23-year-old has two years remaining on his present contract but it is understood to be unlikely Sunderland’s star man will sign a new deal at the club amid interest from the Premier League and beyond. Defoe, however, believes Clarke would remain at the Academy of Light if he was handed the head coach job this summer.

“If I was manager, he would stay...” Defoe responded when asked by The Echo for his thoughts on Clarke’s future amid the well-documented transfer interest in the former Tottenham winger. “I know Jack Clarke and you never know.

“At the end of the day, he's someone who I knew about from when he was at Leeds and he comes to Tottenham and he's a 1v1 specialist. He's one of those players that you don't have to coach. You coach him by giving him the ball and letting him express himself and do what he does.

“You can't really coach players like that. If the club can hold on to him, he'll be amazing. I think for any manager or young coach to work with players like that would obviously be a dream because when you've got good players, it makes your job easier.“