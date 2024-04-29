Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jermain Defoe has held informal talks with Sunderland over the vacant head coach position - but admitted he hasn’t been officially interviewed for the role.

The Black Cats are searching for a successor to Michael Beale, who was sacked in January after just 13 games in charge at the Academy of Light after replacing Tony Mowbray. Mike Dodds was handed the job on an interim basis following Beale’s dismissal with Sunderland expected to appoint a new man at the end of the season.

“I've had no interview or anything like that,” Defoe exclusively told The Echo when asked if he had spoken with Sunderland regarding the job. “And like I said before when we spoke, I spoke about obviously the people that want to come with me and even in the background, certain players that I know that I can attract, young top players in the country that I can attract to try and get the club back into the Premier League.

“I've had those sorts of discussions. So nothing's changed really, but I've not had an interview. I went to the Leeds-Sunderland game and just watched the team and stuff like that. So that's it.”

Defoe - who turned out for Sunderland, Tottenham, Rangers, West Ham, Portsmouth, Bournemouth and England, during an impressive playing career - has been inspired by the appointment of Tom Cleverly by Watford.

The 34-year-old has just become one of the youngest managers in EFL history after his interim spell was made permanent. The former Manchester United man has overseen eight Championship matches, including last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sunderland at Vicarage Road.

“And you know what? It makes me want to do it even more because when I look at the news from Tom Cleverley,” Defoe added. “He was on my player-to-coach course and I see Tom Cleverley getting a Watford job and someone who I played with and a young coach who had one year at Watford and now he's the manager of such a big club.

“So when you see stuff like this and that, you just think, ‘Okay then, I'm just still waiting for my opportunity’. I've read loads of comments. I know the fans. I think for a lot of people, they look at it and think, ‘Oh, it makes sense because of the relationship’. But I mean, we'll see what happens. I'm sure there must be about 10 or 20 managers who would love to have the Sunderland job, do you know what I mean? So it's a massive job.

“So we'll see. I've not had an interview or anything, but I think they're aware that, obviously, I'd be interested in taking a job. Why not?”