Sunderland beat Wolves 2-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

TalkSPORT pundits Gabby Agbonlahor and Jeff Stelling have claimed that Sunderland, Leeds United, and Burnley all have a good chance of avoiding relegation this season.

In each of the last two Premier League campaigns, the three newly promoted sides have been immediately relegated back to the Championship, but at the time of writing, eight weeks into the new term, none of this season’s fresh faces are in the drop zone.

Of the trio, Sunderland are flying highest, with a win over struggling Wolves on Saturday afternoon moving Regis Le Bris’ men up to seventh in the table, with 14 points. For their part, Leeds and Burnley are 15th and 17th respectively, with a win for the Clarets over Daniel Farke’s men taking their points tally to seven, one behind the Whites.

And while there is still a long way to go between now and the end of the season, Agbonlahor and Stelling believe that Sunderland, Leeds, and Burnley could all stay up.

What have Jeff Stelling and Gabby Agbonlahor said about Sunderland survival chances?

Reflecting on the weekend’s Premier League action during an appearance on talkSPORT, Stelling said: “Eight games into the season and the three promoted teams are all outside the relegation places at the moment. That's not too shabby, is it? Sunderland in particular. They're up in seventh spot at the moment. Could all three survive?”

Agbonlahor responded: “Flying... Sunderland, by the way. They could [all three clubs survive]. They really could. Especially when you look at the way Burnley grafted. They didn't care about Leeds having the ball. They let them have the ball, and what a goal, the second goal, by the way. What a strike. Some strike.

“But this is the problem, Jeff, now. Some of the teams down there, this isn't like previous seasons, where the promoted teams are going to go straight back down. Leeds, Burnley, and Sunderland will all fancy themselves to stay up. Especially Sunderland. But Leeds United and Burnley will as well. So your Nottingham Forest, your West Ham, your Wolves - be very careful. Especially Wolves. We haven't spoke about them. They're in turmoil. Two points from eight. Worrying times for Wolves...”

Stelling agreed, adding: “Massively worrying times for Wolves. And the fans have always been totally behind Vitor Pereira. But there are just signs that those fans are beginning to turn against him. I would just say that they've come close, you know. They've led the last five minutes in their draws against Brighton and Spurs. Three defeats by the odd goal. Can't score enough goals, can they?”

Agbonlahor continued: “They were very good against Spurs - I watched that game, and Spurs got away with one, late equaliser by Palhinha. But when you keep flirting with relegation season after season, you keep selling your best players season after season, and the players you bring in don't click... It's inevitable what's going to happen to Wolves. They will go down.”

