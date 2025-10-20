Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is set to replace Ange Postecoglou after his sacking by Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the appointment of Sean Dyche as their new head coach, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The experienced 54-year-old is expected to succeed Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked after just 39 days in charge – making him the shortest-serving permanent manager in Premier League history. Romano said: “Nottingham Forest are closing in on appointment of Sean Dyche as new head coach. After Roberto Mancini talks collapsed as revealed yesterday, deal being finalised with Dyche who’s ready to accept.”

Postecoglou’s departure came swiftly after Forest’s 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea, with the club’s hierarchy acting just minutes after the final whistle. The loss extended their winless run to eight games and included a damaging 1-0 defeat to newly promoted Sunderland – a result that gave the Black Cats their first away win since returning to the top flight.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis, visibly frustrated, reportedly left his seat in the Peter Taylor Stand midway through the second half against Chelsea, a move that signalled the end for the Australian coach. Postecoglou had been appointed on September 9 to replace Nuno Espírito Santo, with the brief of taking Forest forward and re-establishing them as a stable Premier League club. Instead, his reign ended before he could even conduct a post-match press conference.

Forest’s decision to turn to Dyche represents a return to a more pragmatic approach. The former Burnley and Everton manager is renowned for his organisational discipline, defensive structure, and ability to extract results with limited resources – qualities that could appeal to Marinakis after a turbulent start to the campaign.

Dyche’s managerial career began at Watford, where he guided the Hornets to an impressive 11th-place finish in the Championship before being harshly dismissed following a change in ownership. His decade-long tenure at Burnley cemented his reputation as one of English football’s most resilient operators. He led the Clarets to two promotions, established them as a Premier League fixture, and even secured European football in 2018 – Burnley’s first continental campaign in over half a century.

After his departure from Turf Moor in 2022, Dyche took over at Everton in January 2023, helping them avoid relegation before eventually being dismissed two years later. His experience in firefighting situations and stabilising struggling sides makes him a logical, if unspectacular, choice for a Forest team searching for direction.

Interestingly, Dyche was once linked with the Sunderland job in both 2015 and 2016 during the club’s own managerial upheavals. His arrival at the City Ground now pits him against Régis Le Bris’ ambitious Sunderland project, with the two clubs due to play each other once again on April 25 at the Stadium of Light.

Forest’s chaotic turnover of managers – three in just over two months – highlights the volatility surrounding the club. Dyche will become the third man in the dugout this season, inheriting a squad assembled reeling from the recent upheaval at the club.

