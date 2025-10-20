Sunderland have handed an eight-week trial to a promising and versatile youngster from the non-league football scene

Sunderland have offered a trial to a highly-rated youngster from Newcastle Blue Star, with the non-league club confirming the news in a social media post.

U15s player Lincoln Brook has been handed an eight-week trial with the Black Cats, after impressing with his performances and versatility for Blue Star’s youth side. The North East club praised Brook’s development and attitude both on and off the pitch, stating that the opportunity was fully deserved.

In a statement, Newcastle Blue Star Football Club wrote: “A huge congratulations to Lincoln Brook, who has been offered an 8-week trial with Sunderland AFC. When Lincoln joined Blue Star, he instantly made his mark, playing an integral role in our treble winning season, scoring some crucial goals.

“A brilliant young lad on and off the pitch, the versatile player has the ability to play centre half, centre midfield and even centre forward. This opportunity is well deserved, with the only surprise being that it didn’t happen sooner. In the nicest possible way Lincoln… we hope you don’t come back! Go smash it. All the best.”

Brook’s progression continues Sunderland’s recent focus on recruiting and developing North East talent through the Academy of Light, which has already produced several first-team players in recent years including Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson.

The eight-week trial will give Sunderland’s academy coaches the chance to assess Brook’s ability in a professional environment, as the club continues to strengthen its youth setup under Régis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Sunderland U18s ease past Newcastle United in Wear-Tyne derby

Sunderland’s Under-18s produced a dominant display to defeat Newcastle United 4–1 in the U18 Premier League at the Academy of Light on Saturday.

Finn Geragusian was the standout performer, netting twice inside the opening ten minutes to put the young Black Cats firmly in control. Marcus Neill then converted a penalty before half-time to make it 3–0, giving Jordan Moore’s side a commanding lead.

Newcastle pulled one back through Alfie Hutchinson early in the second half, but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Ivan Struk struck from long range to restore Sunderland’s three-goal advantage and wrap up a deserved victory. Moore made five changes to the team beaten by Dunston UTS last time out, with Geragusian, Felix Scott, Bayley Hester, Charlie Forsyth and Alex Lienard all returning to the starting XI.

The hosts made a flying start, going ahead after just seven minutes when Charlie Dinsdale’s delivery found Geragusian, who coolly slotted into the bottom corner. The forward doubled his tally shortly after, latching onto Tom Proctor’s flick and powering a finish beyond George Mair in the Newcastle goal.

Sunderland continued to dominate, with Proctor and Neill both going close before the latter calmly dispatched a penalty just before the interval after Dinsdale was fouled in the box. The Magpies briefly rallied after the break, Hutchinson converting from Matheos Ferreira’s cross, but Struk ensured the points stayed on Wearside with a thunderous effort from distance late on. The result made it back-to-back home wins for Sunderland’s Under-18s, who next travel to face Manchester United in Premier League action next Saturday.

