16 fantastic pictures of a day to remember in Sunderland as Keel Crossing opens

The bridge opened for one day in August as Sunderland hosted the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, but this was the first time football fans have been able to use the pedestrian and cycle bridge on a match day.

Contractors VolkerStevin have spent the past few weeks completing cosmetic works, including lighting features, before the new Wear crossing opened in style on Saturday, October 18, ahead of Sunderland’s win over Wolves.

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Michael Mordey, says it’s a new addition to the skyline we can be proud of.

“This is such a significant and momentous occasion for Sunderland, as we open up a new connection that will bring both sides of the Wear together,” he said.

“We’ve driven this project as a council. We’ve delivered something that will become part of Sunderland people’s ritual – generations walking together to the Stadium of Light on a matchday like today’s to cheer on a club that means so much to Sunderland people.