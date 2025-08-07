Jamie Vardy has been pictured training in front of Sunderland-branded signage, sparking fan speculation online

Jamie Vardy has caused a stir among Sunderland supporters after posting a photo from a training session that appeared to take place in front of Black Cats-themed branding.

The 38-year-old former England striker shared an Instagram update on Thursday showing him working out on a football pitch surrounded by training mannequins and equipment – all while standing near a banner that reads "THE RELENTLESSNESS", a message long-associated with Sunderland's Premier League marketing campaign. The Black Cats’ crest could also be spotted in the background of the shot.

Some eagle-eyed Sunderland fans instantly made the connection, flooding Facebook with theories ranging from Vardy's potential involvement in Sunderland’s Premier League return to more tongue-in-cheek takes about a cameo at the Stadium of Light. "Take him 100%," one supporter posted. "Plenty of experience in the Prem… he could help our young forwards," added another. "My mate's uncle saw him in Jackie White’s market fish counter!" joked one user.

But while the image may have prompted feverish speculation, it's understood that the photo was taken at a shared training facility in Portugal – the same one Sunderland used earlier in pre-season. That picture sparked some initial speculation that Vardy could be on his way to Wearside, but it looks like the backdrop, which includes promotional boarding previously erected for Sunderland’s warm-weather camp, has simply been left up at the site.

There is currently no indication that Vardy is in talks over a move to Wearside, and it appears that the veteran forward is simply maintaining fitness following his release from Leicester City, with a number of high-profile players – including PSG’s Nuno Mendes – known to be using the same facilities this summer.

Still, given Sunderland’s recent transfer activity and links with experienced players like Reinildo Mandava and Granit Xhaka, it’s not hard to see why Vardy’s name might turn a few heads. The Premier League and FA Cup-winning striker was loosely linked with the three newly promoted clubs – Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley – earlier this summer.

What other Sunderland contract and transfer news is there?

Confirmed news arrived on Wednesday as Sunderland completed the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu. The 19-year-old, who had been expected on Wearside last weekend, completed his medical on Wednesday and signed a straight season-long loan.

Guiu becomes Sunderland’s ninth summer signing and will compete with Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor for minutes. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us.” According to The Athletic, Sunderland will pay a financial penalty to Chelsea if Guiu does not play a certain number of games.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Sunderland have agreed a new long-term contract with Eliezer Mayenda. The Spanish forward scored 10 goals and registered five assists last season, including a crucial strike in the play-off final. With Premier League football on the horizon, Sunderland have moved quickly to secure his future amid growing outside interest. With more incomings expected, Sunderland’s summer business is far from over – but key contract renewals, loan additions and potential exits continue to shape what’s becoming a defining window for the club.

