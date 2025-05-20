Sunderland fans are fast becoming Kristjaaan Speakman’s unique selling point during transfer dealings.

There’s something about Sunderland that gets under your skin. It’s not just the football, or the stadium, or the history, it’s the people, the passion, the energy that pulses through the Stadium of Light and spills into the streets of the city.

As the club prepares for yet another massive occasion at Wembley, it’s worth reflecting on just how influential that fan culture has and can become, not just on matchdays, but in shaping the club’s entire future. We’ve seen the evidence time and again. Niall Quinn, one of the club’s most beloved figures, once famously said: "I learned my trade at Arsenal, became a footballer at Manchester City, but Sunderland got under my skin. I love Sunderland."

That emotional pull is no myth, it's something real, something that defines the club and leaves a lasting imprint on players long after they’ve moved on. Take Amad Diallo, for example. A player who spent just one season on loan from Manchester United, yet continues to follow the club closely. His bond with Sunderland, and especially with the fans, was built in a matter of months, but it has endured. Then there's local lad Jordan Pickford, back on Wearside for the Coventry City semi-final, nearly a decade after he left. Or Jermain Defoe, still revered (just about) every time he returns.

More often than not, Sunderland gets into players’ hearts and stays there. The colourful scenes before, during and after that magical play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light showcased all of that emotion and unbridled passion in full force. The atmosphere, the sea of red and white, the roars that echoed through Wearside, they weren’t just moments of excitement. They were statements. Statements that resonate beyond the 90 minutes, that say to any potential signing watching: This is what football can feel like.

It’s not just sentiment either, it’s strategy. These scenes matter. They make a difference when players are weighing up where to go. Sunderland may not yet be back in the Premier League, but the scale and fervour of the support sets them apart. It’s no wonder that Enzo Le Fée, after he signed, referred to Sunderland fans as “crazy” in the most admiring sense. Coming from AS Roma, where football borders on religion, that kind of compliment carries real weight.

This emotional connection is particularly vital when Sunderland are targeting young, ambitious players. Look at the admiration shown to the likes of Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda, Jobe Bellingham, and even Chris Rigg, who comes from a family of Newcastle fans but has been embraced by the red-and-white faithful regardless. Whether you’re coming through the academy or being signed from elsewhere, Sunderland not only offers you a pathway to first-team football, it offers the chance to play in front of 40,000-plus fans who will lift you, challenge you, and, if you give your all, love you.

Supporters, though sometimes demanding (and rightly so), are fast becoming sporting director Kristjaan Speakman’s greatest transfer weapon. This authentic, organic force helps sell the club in ways no spreadsheet ever could. In an era where every club is peddling a project, a vision, a pathway, Sunderland’s greatest unique selling point might just be the fans. We saw it in action against Coventry City. They’re not just supporters. They’re believers. They’re difference-makers. They’re the reason players return, the reason others want to come in the first place, and the reason this club feels, increasingly, like a sleeping giant stirring once again.

As the Black Cats head to London, the world will be watching, from the scenes at Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square to the march down Wembley Way. And for Sunderland, that spotlight is not just about chasing Premier League promotion, but about showing the football world, and every potential signing, just how powerful and special a home this club can be.