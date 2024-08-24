Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have officially confirmed the departure of Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke has been confirmed as an Ipswich Town player, with Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying that the club respected his desire to play in the Premier League.

Clarke has joined the newly-promoted side for an initial £15 million, which could rise to £20 million depending on performances. Sunderland also have a sell-on clause should Clarke move in future. Clarke had two years to run on his current contract and with a breakthrough on a new deal not deemed realistic, Sunderland opted to accept Ipswich’s bid.

"Jack is an incredibly gifted player, who has played an important role in our progress throughout the last three seasons,” Speakman said.

“Understandably, based on his development and performances, he has a desire to play in the Premier League and we respect this position. We're disappointed that he’s leaving, but we’re proud of the work we’ve undertaken to help elevate him to this opportunity. Jack is a player rightly held in high regard by his team-mates and the Club’s staff and supporters, who I’m sure will all join me in wishing him well for the future.”

Clarke himself said he was impressed with Town’s recruitment over the summer and was enthused about the journey ahead. He has signed a five-year contract at the club.

“I’m really excited to have joined the club and can’t wait to get going,” Jack said.

“Ipswich have been on a really good trajectory over the last few years and the recruitment this summer has been very impressive, so this was always something I was going to be interested in. Speaking with Kieran McKenna really sells the club and the journey it’s on, as well as what they’re still trying to achieve, and you’re almost silly if you don’t want to jump on board with the way things have been going.

“I try to be an exciting player and contribute goals and assists so I think the style of football here will suit me, so I just feel excited to meet the lads and get started now.”