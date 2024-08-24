Romaine Mundle replaced the departing Jack Clarke in Régis Le Bris’ starting XI for the game against Burnley and duly repaid his manager’s faith by netting the opening goal.
With around five minutes to go team captain Dan Neil was sent off for a second bookable offence as Sunderland looked to hold onto the win. Régis Le Bris side, though, managed to hold on and make it three from three in the league
1. Anthony Patterson
Barely had a save to make as he made it three clean sheets from three. Calm when he needed to be. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dennis Cirkin
Another really dynamic display from the left. Caused Burnley problems driving forward down the left and kept going to relieve the pressure late on. 8 | Getty Images
3. Trai Hume
Really solid performance down the right, rarely troubled and combined nicely with Roberts at times. 7 Photo: Nigel French
4. Aji Alese
Might go under the radar but shouldn’t. Great recovery pace, won just about every challenge he went in for and was defensively sound from minute one to ninety. Going to be hard to push him out of the team. 9 | PA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.