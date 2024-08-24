Romaine Mundle celebrates his opening goal | Frank Reid

Romaine Mundle netted Sunderland’s winner against Burnley in the Championship...

Romaine Mundle says it is amazing to be playing at Such a “massive” club in Sunderland.

The former Tottenham and Standard Liege winger started for Régis Le Bris on the left hand side of Sunderland’s attack and scored the Black Cats’ winner against Burnley.

“To be part of that is amazing. It's a fabulous club, a massive club. I think we're just trying to kick on and keep this momentum going into the next game,” Mundle said after the game.”

“Today was a bit different,” Mundle added on the game against Burnley. “It was an opportunity that I've been waiting a long time for, so I knew I had to take this opportunity. I thought everyone played well as well, so everyone uplifted each other and that's how we got this result.

After joining the club last January, Mundle has been handed the chance to shine after Jack Clarke’s departure to Ipswich Town.

Asked about waiting for his opportunity: “I knew it would come. I didn't know when it would come, but I knew it would come. I just try to stay consistent in training and keep working hard. This stuff happens in football where you're called upon at a time like this and you're going to have to showcase and show everyone what you can do.”

Asked about any advice he had received before the game, Mundle added: “I don't think anyone particularly said anything because they know what I can do.It's more just down to myself and uplifting myself and bringing it out and showing everyone what I can do.”