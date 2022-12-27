‘It should have been a draw’ - Blackburn Rovers boss reflects on pivotal moment in Sunderland defeat

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Blackburn Rovers boss has ‘no regrets’ over late substitution

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson applauds the fans during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on August 14, 2022 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed he has ‘no regrets’ at taking off Bradley Dack and replacing him with Lewis Travis before Sunderland’s late winner. Despite being level at the time, Tomasson opted for the more defensively-minded Travis to try and help Rovers take a point from the Stadium of Light.

However, the former Newcastle United man doesn’t believe the change impacted his team negatively and that Rovers should have taken at least a point away from Wearside: "No, if you look at the situations after.” Tomasson told Lancs Live. “There was a free-kick we should have dealt with better but the referee should have blown.

“We also need to look at that we are having three games in seven days with an inexperienced squad. We have some players who are not used to or able to play 90 minutes in a short period of time.

"I thought if you looked at the game, we were the better side at the moment. It was about players who aren't able to play 90 minutes three games in a row and when you don't have 30 players at the same level, you have to make decisions regarding those things. At the end of the day, it should have been a draw."

Dean Smith sacked as Norwich City manager

Norwich City have sacked Dean Smith as manager following a run of just three wins in 13 league games. Their 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on Monday night made it four league defeats in a row for the Canaries who currently sit in 5th place in the Championship, 12 points behind Sheffield United who currently occupy 2nd place.

On Smith’s departure, sporting director Stuart Webber said: “This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season.