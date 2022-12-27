News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s rivals Norwich City sack Dean Smith as manager following Luton Town defeat

There has been another managerial change in the Championship.

By Joe Buck
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 2:19pm

Norwich City have reportedly sacked Dean Smith as manager following four league defeats in a row. A 2-1 reverse against ten man Luton Town on Monday night looks like being Smith’s final game in charge of the Canaries.

Smith took over from Daniel Farke just over a year ago but was unable to prevent their slide into the Championship last season. And Smith leaves Norwich in 5th place in the Championship, 12 points behind Sheffield United who currently occupy 2nd place.

Norwich City have sacked Dean Smith as manager (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
Speaking after the defeat to the Hatters, Smith reiterated his desire to turn things around at the club: "I will keep working until I'm told not to work.

“Do I think we can turn it around? Yes but it's going to be difficult because I understand the fans' frustrations at the moment. I've got ears and I can hear what is being said. We will keep working hard.”