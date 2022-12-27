Sunderland’s rivals Norwich City sack Dean Smith as manager following Luton Town defeat

Norwich City have reportedly sacked Dean Smith as manager following four league defeats in a row. A 2-1 reverse against ten man Luton Town on Monday night looks like being Smith’s final game in charge of the Canaries.

Smith took over from Daniel Farke just over a year ago but was unable to prevent their slide into the Championship last season. And Smith leaves Norwich in 5th place in the Championship, 12 points behind Sheffield United who currently occupy 2nd place.

Norwich City have sacked Dean Smith as manager (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Speaking after the defeat to the Hatters, Smith reiterated his desire to turn things around at the club: "I will keep working until I'm told not to work.