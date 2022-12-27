Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

The Stadium of Light was full of festive cheer on Boxing Day as Sunderland defeated Blackburn Rovers courtesy of a late Ellis Simms strike.

The clash, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, was watched on by just shy of 44,000 fans in attendance on Wearside as both sides looked to strengthen their claim for a potential playoff place come May.

If the Black Cats are to be successful when the season concludes, they will undoubtedly need the help of their own supporters between now and the end of the campaign.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Manchester United Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,184 Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. West Ham Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,449 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,667 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,135 Photo: David Price Photo Sales