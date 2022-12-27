News you can trust since 1873
Just shy of 44,000 people attended Sunderland's Boxing Day win over Blackburn Rovers (Picture by FRANK REID)

How Sunderland’s stunning 37,000+ home attendances compare with Leeds, Newcastle, Everton & Co - fan photo gallery

Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

The Stadium of Light was full of festive cheer on Boxing Day as Sunderland defeated Blackburn Rovers courtesy of a late Ellis Simms strike.

The clash, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, was watched on by just shy of 44,000 fans in attendance on Wearside as both sides looked to strengthen their claim for a potential playoff place come May.

If the Black Cats are to be successful when the season concludes, they will undoubtedly need the help of their own supporters between now and the end of the campaign.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Manchester United

Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,184

Photo: OLI SCARFF

2. West Ham

Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,449

Photo: Stephen Pond

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,667

Photo: Alex Pantling

4. Arsenal

Average league attendance at the Emirates Stadium this season = 60,135

Photo: David Price

