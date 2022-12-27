New Wigan Athletic boss issues honest verdict ahead of Sunderland test

Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom took his goal tally to 12 for the season and nine in his last 10 matches with his treble in the 4-1 victory over Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day, which moved Boro to within two points of the top six.

The result extended Toure’s miserable start to life as Wigan boss, with the former Manchester City and Arsenal defender still looking for his first win in charge after three games.

Boro have now won five of their eight games since Michael Carrick replaced Chris Wilder at the end of October, but it is a different story for the struggling Latics.

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom scores their sides fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium.

The defeat at the Riverside leaves them in the relegation zone and three points adrift of safety after eight defeats in their last 11 games.

Wigan are winless in three matches under Toure but the former Arsenal and Manchester City defender insists he has no regrets about taking on the job.

He said: “It was a difficult afternoon for us.

“I thought we started well and put them under pressure, but at 1-0 down we were then under pressure.

“I’m a guy who likes to challenge myself. This is the right opportunity for me. I have no regrets, never.”

The visitors were second best throughout at the Riverside, and Marcus Forss gave Boro a deserved lead in the first half, before Akpom and Ryan Giles took centre stage after the break.

Toure added: “The players are good, honest people, and they are giving me their best.

"They are giving me everything on the training ground and on a matchday, and I can't ask for more than that.

"In three days' time we are playing against another team [Sunderland], who will provide us with a different set of challenges.

"We will prepare for that as well as we can, and we'll be ready for that.

"This is a fantastic challenge for me...if you don't challenge yourself, you'll never know what you're capable of.