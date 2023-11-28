Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have a swift chance to bounce back from their 2-0 loss at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday as they take on Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening. The Black Cats conceded from the hosts' only two shots on target as they came away with nothing despite 67 per cent possession and 24 shots, five of which were on target.

Huddersfield earned a point in a 1-1 home draw with Southampton on their return to action following the international break, as Ben Jackson scored late on when his cross evaded everyone and dropped into the far corner. The Terriers had just 22 per cent possession in the game and will feel buoyed by the result, which relieved some pressure on manager Darren Moore.

Both sides are in need of a win tomorrow as they battle at opposite ends of the table. And for those not attending the fixture on Wednesday night, here's everything you need to know to keep up with the action.

Is Sunderland v Huddersfield Town on TV?

The fixture is available to watch on TV through the Sky Sports Football Red Button, which is available to Sky Sports customers. Ipswich Town's home clash with Millwall has been selected for coverage on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event but Sunderland's clash with the Terriers is one of several games available on the red button on Wednesday night. Coverage starts from 7.40pm with the game kicking off at 7.45pm. For Sky Q customers, games on the red button are available in HD.

Is there an online stream of Sunderland v Huddersfield Town?

Yes, Sky Sports Football customers can stream any red button games on the Sky Sports app. To access the stream, sign in with your Sky iD, it is recommended to have the latest version of the app installed. Red button games are also normally available on Sky Go, the option to watch Leeds or any other red button games normally appears on the homepage when opening the Sky Go app, this normally happens from 7.40pm when coverage begins.

Latest Sunderland v Huddersfield Town team news