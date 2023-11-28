Mark Venus names the two Sunderland players who'll return on Wednesday - and explains Tony Mowbray absence
Sunderland assistant head coach has issued a team news update ahead of Huddersfield Town visit on Wednesday night
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mark Venus has said that Mason Burstow and Chris Rigg could return to the Sunderland squad on Wednesday night, and expects Tony Mowbray to be able to take charge.
Venus held the pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon as Mowbray is suffering from a chest infection, but his assistant says he is expected to be in the dugout when Huddersfield Town visit the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.
"We're hoping he'll be able to take charge tomorrow," Mowbray said.
"He's got a chest infection but I think he'll be there, we obviously need him. We know how he wants to work and what he wants so it hasn't impacted us in terms of the build up and the preparation too much. If he's not there it won't be for the want of trying, but we're hopeful."
Mason Burstow returned to training on Monday after missing the defeat to Plymouth Argyle over the weekend with a minor knock, and Venus confirmed that he will take his place in the squad as it stands.
Chris Rigg also looks set to come back into the side after returning from the U17 World Cup, where he represented England before their defeat to Uzbekistan in the last 16. "Mason has been back training, only for a couple of days this week though. I expect he'll be in the squad," Venus said.
"Chris has come back from the WC with England. He's fine, he's trained today. Otherwise I think we'll have the same squad. Chris' been away, played some games in an intense environment with England, trying to win a World Cup.
"He's been under a bit of pressure. He's an amazing kid, his attitude is first class, he trains every day like he plays and he's part of the future. We have to mould him and bring him through.
"I think that goes for all the young players. We have some young players who haven't had lots of game time but are talented and it's our job to develop them and bring them through.
"Chris is back into the groove of club football now. It's an amazing experience for him playing for England and hopefully he can go through all the age groups. That would be great for him, for us and the area. We're really happy with Chris."