Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Venus has said that Mason Burstow and Chris Rigg could return to the Sunderland squad on Wednesday night, and expects Tony Mowbray to be able to take charge.

Venus held the pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon as Mowbray is suffering from a chest infection, but his assistant says he is expected to be in the dugout when Huddersfield Town visit the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're hoping he'll be able to take charge tomorrow," Mowbray said.

"He's got a chest infection but I think he'll be there, we obviously need him. We know how he wants to work and what he wants so it hasn't impacted us in terms of the build up and the preparation too much. If he's not there it won't be for the want of trying, but we're hopeful."

Mason Burstow returned to training on Monday after missing the defeat to Plymouth Argyle over the weekend with a minor knock, and Venus confirmed that he will take his place in the squad as it stands.

Chris Rigg also looks set to come back into the side after returning from the U17 World Cup, where he represented England before their defeat to Uzbekistan in the last 16. "Mason has been back training, only for a couple of days this week though. I expect he'll be in the squad," Venus said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chris has come back from the WC with England. He's fine, he's trained today. Otherwise I think we'll have the same squad. Chris' been away, played some games in an intense environment with England, trying to win a World Cup.

"He's been under a bit of pressure. He's an amazing kid, his attitude is first class, he trains every day like he plays and he's part of the future. We have to mould him and bring him through.

"I think that goes for all the young players. We have some young players who haven't had lots of game time but are talented and it's our job to develop them and bring them through.