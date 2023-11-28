'Has to be close': Mark Venus makes Sunderland selection admission after Plymouth cameo
Mark Venus has been discussing Adil Aouchiche's impressive recent cameos from the Sunderland bench
Mark Venus says Adil Aouchiche is close to making his first start for Sunderland after another impressive cameo from the bench against Plymouth Argyle.
Though Aouchiche was unable to ultimately turn the tide of the contest as the Black Cats fell to a frustrating 2-0 defeat, and missed two big chances to reduce the deficit following his half-time introduction. But the 21-year-old caught the eye with his intensity and forward passing, unfortunate not to register at least one assist in a bright performance. Tony Mowbray and his coaching staff had planned to give the attacking midfielder his first start at Leicester City last month, only for a minor injury to derail those plans. Now seemingly fully fit, the moment looks to be close.
Venus, standing in for Mowbray as the head coach recovers from a chest infection ahead of Huddersfield Town's visit, would not be drawn on Wednesday would be the moment for his first start - but made clear that either way it is only a matter of time.
"I think of all the players [we brought in over the summer], I think he's the one who seems to settled in the quickest," Venus said.
"He's a talented boy and I think his performances from the bench, I think he's made everyone take notice. I think you have to take notice of him.
"He scored a brilliant goal for us [against Birmingham City], he's created opportunities, he went very close for us against Plymouth. He has to be close to the team, he deserves that.
"He influences the team when he's on the pitch, a talented individual. He's important to us, you can see that he's coming. He's getting stronger and better as you can see from watching the games."
Venus confirmed that Mason Burstow is set to return to the squad after missing the trip to Plymouth with a minor knock, having trained with the team on Monday and Tuesday.
Chris Rigg is also in contention to return to the 18 having rejoined his team mates following the U17 World Cup. Venus said that he expected those two to be the only changes to the squad.