Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore has been speaking ahead of the trip to Sunderland and revealed the latest injury news.

Sunderland are looking to bounce back from the defeat away at Plymouth Argyle at the weekend. Ahead of the game Moore revealed he has a number of players he will be assessing on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Venus was standing in for Mowbray at Sunderland's pre-match press conference as the head coach recovers from a chest infection ahead of Huddersfield Town's visit.

Moore was full of praise for Mowbray, he said: "He's done brilliant wherever he's been in the game and wants to play football in the right manner. He's got a talented group and we have full respect for what he's doing, and there's elements of it that I'm trying to apply here.

"It's always a process: to get things right it's not like turning on a light switch. But we want to make sure the progression and the process are going in the right direction."

What did the Huddersfield boss say about Sunderland?

"At home they're a very strong team and very fluid with the attacking options they've got. Whoever they go with it's the same outcome with how fluid and effective they are. They've got the home record they've got because they're very effective at what they do," said Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Myself and the players are looking forward to the challenge of tomorrow night. We know we have to keep adding to our game and improve week in week out and get that understanding between the players. We have to come together as a group and face it together."

What is the latest Huddersfield Town injury news?

Ahead of the Stadium of Light clash, Moore said: "With the game being Wednesday night it gives us an extra 24 hours, so we're giving all the players an assessment tomorrow. But Kian Harratt won't be available, he's got a muscular injury. We'll know more on his timeframe later on today or tomorrow because we're still waiting for some of the medical reports to come back.