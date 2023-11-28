Huddersfield Town injury news as Darren Moore rules out one player - plus Sunderland verdict
Sunderland host Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.
Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore has been speaking ahead of the trip to Sunderland and revealed the latest injury news.
Sunderland are looking to bounce back from the defeat away at Plymouth Argyle at the weekend. Ahead of the game Moore revealed he has a number of players he will be assessing on Wednesday.
Mark Venus was standing in for Mowbray at Sunderland's pre-match press conference as the head coach recovers from a chest infection ahead of Huddersfield Town's visit.
Moore was full of praise for Mowbray, he said: "He's done brilliant wherever he's been in the game and wants to play football in the right manner. He's got a talented group and we have full respect for what he's doing, and there's elements of it that I'm trying to apply here.
"It's always a process: to get things right it's not like turning on a light switch. But we want to make sure the progression and the process are going in the right direction."
What did the Huddersfield boss say about Sunderland?
"At home they're a very strong team and very fluid with the attacking options they've got. Whoever they go with it's the same outcome with how fluid and effective they are. They've got the home record they've got because they're very effective at what they do," said Moore.
"Myself and the players are looking forward to the challenge of tomorrow night. We know we have to keep adding to our game and improve week in week out and get that understanding between the players. We have to come together as a group and face it together."
What is the latest Huddersfield Town injury news?
Ahead of the Stadium of Light clash, Moore said: "With the game being Wednesday night it gives us an extra 24 hours, so we're giving all the players an assessment tomorrow. But Kian Harratt won't be available, he's got a muscular injury. We'll know more on his timeframe later on today or tomorrow because we're still waiting for some of the medical reports to come back.
"David Kasumu and Delano Burgzorg came through the other day with no issues and should be able to be involved again tomorrow. We want everyone back as soon as we can, but Maxy has demonstrated that although we see Lee as the number one, given the opportunity he can step in and perform very very well. It's a great testament to him that he's always ready when called upon and he wants to compete with Lee for that number one spot."