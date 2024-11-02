Sunderland fans have been quick to react to the shock team news heading into the game against QPR...

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to Régis Le Bris’ starting XI ahead of the game against QPR in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The headline news is that 17-year-old wonderkid Chris Rigg has been left out of the Frenchman’s squad, presumably with some form of issue, though full details are not yet known.

Alan Browne comes into the team to face the R’s in London with Harrison Jones and Eliezer Mayenda returning to the bench with Adil Aouchiche dropping out of the squad. Simon Moore once again gets the nod in goal with regular first-choice Anthony Patterson still injured.

Sunderland XI: Moore, Cirkin, O’Nien, Mepham, Hume, Neil, Jobe, Browne, Roberts, Mundle, Isidor

Sunderland subs: Nna Noueku, Johnson, Hjelde, H. Jones, Aleksic, Connolly, Watson, Mayenda, Rusyn

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the news of Rigg dropping out of Le Bris’ squad on social media:

Ethan Todd: “Disappointing Rigg misses out but this is why the recruitment has gone up a level in the summer and the benefit of it having someone of Browne’s calibre to come in.”

Dylan Parry: “Wonder if Neil will still play as the sitter or if Browne will take on that role to let Neil roam further forward. Looked much better against Oxford when he didn’t have much defending to do and was able to showcase his ball carrying and passing abilities more.”

Brian Halliday said: “Is Rigg injured?” Kieron Browne added: “Really want to see what Aleksic get some minutes.”

Freddie added: “Hope Rigg is all good not too much of a loss though as Browne can slot straight in.” Jack said: “Hope young Rigg is okay, Browne dropping straight in aswell, still a hell of a midfield.” Con said: “Has anything been mentioned about Riggy?”

Ray Anderson said: “Hoping Rigg has just been given a breather rather than a knock.” Anton Wilson added: “Riggy rumoured to have a chest infection.”

Paul Lang said: “Good strong lineup again, hope Rigg recovers if he’s unwell.” James Matthews added: “Think Aleksic will get some minutes today so hopefully be the first of many. Ha’way the lads.”