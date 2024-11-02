Sunderland have made one change to their starting XI for the trip to QPR

Régis Le Bris has been forced into one change for Sunderland's tip to QPR after Chris Rigg was ruled out of the game.

Alan Browne has returned to the starting XI as a result, with youngster Harrison Jones called onto the bench alongside the returning Eliezer Mayenda.

Sunderland have not yet confirmed the reason for Rigg's absence, but he is thought to have picked up an issue in training towards the end of the week. Le Bris will give an update after the game.

The team and bench is otherwise as expected, with Anthony Patterson absent as he recovers from injury. That means Simon Moore makes his second league start for the club. Dan Ballard also misses out as he recovers from an ankle problem, but he returned to training on Friday and is expected back soon.

Sunderland XI: Moore; Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Browne; Roberts, Mundle, Isidor

Subs: Noukeu, Hjelde, Johnson, Watson, Mayenda, Rusyn, Connolly, Jones, Aleksic